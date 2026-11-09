St. Croix: Sailor Peter Stanton wins back-to-back Sunfish Masters World Championship titles

Stanton topped a field of 43 competitors at the 2026 Sunfish World Championships in Christiansted, defending the Masters title he won in 2025.

9th of November 2026

US Virgin Islands: St. Croix sailor, Peter Stanton, has won the Masters World Championship during the 2026 Sunfish World Championships, achieving a major victory on home waters in the US Virgin Islands.

According to division standings, Stanton secured the top spot among 43 participants, with an overall score of eight points. American sailor Andy Beeckman took the second spot in the race, with 13 points.

This is another victory for Stanton, who also clinched the title in the 2025 Masters World Championship. This year’s tournament was held at Hotel on the Cay in Christiansted, where sailors from 18 nations gathered for the event organized by the St. Croix Yacht Club.

Masters event was one of the three categories, alongside Youth and Women, with the final races scheduled between November 6 and 8, 2026. Weather conditions, including rain showers and changing winds, affected the programme on the closing day.

The races also included competitors from other Caribbean nations, like Trinidad, the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and US Virgin Islands. Other countries participating include those from South Africa, including Ecuador and Peru.

It placed St. Croix sailing community in the global limelight and has provided a platform for local athletes to compete with sailors from around the world.

The focus has now shifted to the 55th International Sunfish Class Association Open World Championship. Racing is scheduled for November 10 to 13, with the overall event running through November 14 at Hotel on the Cay, Protestant Cay, Christiansted.

Both the Women’s and Open competitions qualify the countries for the sailing events at the 2027 Pan American Games, which are scheduled to be held in Lima, Peru.

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