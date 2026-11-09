Saint Lucia to welcome 10 Cruise Ships during busy week from November 9 to 15
Britannia, Norwegian Breakaway and Majestic Princess are among the vessels scheduled to visit Castries, with November 13 and 15 expected to bring multiple ship arrivals.
9th of November 2026
Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is set to have a bustling cruise week, with 10 ships scheduled to visit the island nation between November 9 and November 15, 2026. The ships will dock at the port of Castries, with Pointe Seraphine and berths 3 and 4 serving as accommodation for the ships throughout the week.
The list of expected ships includes Queen Elizabeth, Britannia, Majestic Princess and Norwegian Breakaway. The largest vessel on the schedule is Britannia with a total capacity of 4,324 passengers. Norwegian Breakaway can accommodate 3,963 passengers, while Majestic Princess has a capacity of 3,560.
November 13 and November 15 are expected to be one of the busiest days, as several ships are scheduled to arrive on both days. These include Majestic Princess, Norwegian Breakaway, Mein Schiff 2, Aurora, and Azamara Journey.
With multiple ships arriving on November 13 and 15, Castries is set for a particularly busy end to the week. We look forward to welcoming every passenger and crew member to Saint Lucia, shared Saint Lucia Tourism Authority via an official Facebook post.
The week starts with Viking Sea on November 9 and concludes with three ships set to arrive on November 15. The cruises are anticipated to see thousands of people visit the island, contributing to the tourism and hospitality industries in Saint Lucia.
Saint Lucia Cruise Schedule: November 9–15, 2026
November 9: Viking Sea – Pointe Seraphine – Capacity: 930
November 10: Queen Elizabeth – Pointe Seraphine 1 – Capacity: 2,547
November 11: Valiant Lady – Berths 3 and 4 – Capacity: 2,770
November 12: Britannia – Pointe Seraphine 1 – Capacity: 4,324
November 13: Majestic Princess – Pointe Seraphine 1 – Capacity: 3,560
November 13: Norwegian Breakaway – Berths 3 and 4 – Capacity: 3,963
November 14: AIDAbella – Pointe Seraphine 1 – Capacity: 2,500
November 15: Mein Schiff 2 – Pointe Seraphine 1 – Capacity: 3,132
November 15: Aurora – Berths 3 and 4 – Capacity: 1,950
November 15: Azamara Journey – Pointe Seraphine 2 – Capacity: 694
Latest
- St. Croix: Sailor Peter Stanton wins back-to-back Sunfish Masters World Championship titles
-
Saint Lucia to welcome 10 Cruise Ships during busy week from November 9 to 15
-
DLP launches Mahaut campaign, names Cassani Laville as candidate for Dominica general election
-
Barbados Lawyer Hilary Jeffery Nelson Jailed for Over Six Years in BDS$855,000 Theft Case
-
Crown Princess to visit Dominica and five Caribbean destinations on 2027 Cruise
Related Articles
6th of January 2024
12th of December 2023
1st of October 2022
5th of June 2022
13th of October 2021
11th of August 2021
12th of April 2021