DLP launches Mahaut campaign, names Cassani Laville as candidate for Dominica general election

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted Laville’s role in the party and his work in the health sector, while the candidate acknowledged projects delivered under former representative Raymond Blackmoore.

8th of November 2026

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has started its campaign in the Mahaut constituency with Health Minister Cassani Laville being named as the DLP’s candidate for the upcoming general elections.

This was revealed during a party meeting on Saturday, November 7, 2026. It was attended by the country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, who described it as the start of the party’s campaign.

PM Skerrit asked his supporters not to get distracted by political criticism or attempts to turn residents against him. He revealed that there were some individuals who were trying to use people in the constituency to settle personal agreements with him.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of Laville’s role within the party, describing him as one of its promising young leaders. He noted that the Health Minister had served as the DLP's youngest General Secretary.

Most of PM Skerrit’s address was focused on Laville’s work in the health sector. According to him, the minister played an important role in improving the management and development of hospitals and other health institutions, including the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

He also mentioned the introduction of medical services and procedures that were not available in Dominica before and required patients to travel overseas.

Laville, born in Mahaut, told his supporters that he was ready to represent the constituency. The Health Minister described politics as a very important duty and gave credit to the work of the constituency representative before him, Raymond Blackmoore, who has represented the constituency for 17 years before becoming the Minister of National Security.

He also cited many projects constructed during Blackmoore's representative, including the indoor sports complex in Massacre, apartments in Jimmit, and a big emergency shelter.

The meeting was also held to remind residents to ensure that all eligible voters within their community are registered. The party is set to continue its campaign activities across villages in the constituency in the coming days.

Dominica has not yet declared a date for its upcoming general election. The country’s next general election is constituently due by December 2027.

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