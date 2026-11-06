Dickon Mitchell secures second term as NDC wins 14 of 15 seats in Grenada elections

The NDC received 61.1% of valid votes, while the NNP retained only St George North West, despite leading in four constituencies in a pre-election online poll.

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has secured a second consecutive term in office after his ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), won the General Elections held on 5th November 2026. He won 14 of the country’s 15 parliamentary constituencies.

Provisional results from all 282 polling divisions showed that NDC secured 37,369 votes, 61% of total valid votes, compared with 22,567 votes or 36.8% for New National Party (NNP), led by Opposition Leader Emmalin Pierre. The Democratic People’s Movement (DPM) received 1,189 votes, accounting for 1.9% total valid votes.

The NNP secured its only parliamentary seat on St George North West, with NDC sweeping 14 seats. These included:

St David St George South St George South East St George North East St Andrew North East St Andrew North West St Andrew South East St Andrew South West St John St Mark St Patrick East St Patrick West Town of St George Carriacou and Petite Martinique

These results represented a stark contrast to the pre-election online poll taken by Only Polls, sponsored by WIC News. The survey, which showed data from 904 respondents between October 5 and 14, showed 570 votes for the NDC (63.1%) and 334 for the NNP (36.9%).

It suggested that NDC had an advantage in 11 constituencies, while NNP led in four constituencies: St George North West, St Andrew South East, St Mark, and St Andrew South West.

However, the election result showed the NDC ahead in St Mark, St Andrew South East, and St Andrew South West constituencies, with St George North West being the only constituency where the NNP maintained its lead.

Following the announcement of the results, Tevin Andrews, Member of Parliament for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, thanked the voters on Facebook.

"BBH thank you!!!!! Thank you to my home village! God! Thank you! We won every single polling station in Carriacou and in Petite Martinique,” read the post.

This victory gives Dickon Mitchell another five-year term since he took office as Prime Minister in June 2022. In that election, the NDC won nine out of the fifteen parliamentary seats, ending the administration of former Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and the NNP.

With a renewed mandate, Mitchell’s government will continue to focus on economic growth, infrastructural development, healthcare, education, employment, and national resilience.