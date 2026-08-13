St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival 2026-2027: Full Schedule
The 74th St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival will feature pageants, live music, cultural events, parades, food fairs and New Year celebrations from December 5 to January 2.
13th of August 2026
US Virgin Islands: The 74th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival will take place from December 5, 2026 to January 2, 2027 in St Croix, US Virgin Islands. It will include weeks of musical performances, food, pageants, and culture festivities.
The theme for this year’s festival is “A Cultural Blend From Beginning To End”, highlighting the island's traditions and different cultural influences that have shaped its annual Christmas festival.
Visitors and residents can experience St Croix’s traditions through various events. The month-long event will feature live music, local cuisine, cultural activities, and colorful parades.
The Crucian Christmas Festival is one of the main cultural festivals on the island that draws attention to the local music, cuisine, arts, and heritage of St Croix and US Virgin Islands during the holiday season.
The 2026-2027 celebration will start on December 5, 2026, and continue until January 2, 2027. The organizers of the festival are calling all residents and visitors to plan their schedules and participate in different activities organized across the island.
“Mark your calendars! The 74th St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival returns December 5, 2026 – January 2, 2027 — “A Cultural Blend from Beginning to End.” From troupes and pageantry to food, music, and tradition, this is the Caribbean’s longest-running Christmas festival celebration," shared the festival organisers on their official Facebook page.
St Croix Crucian Christmas Festival Schedule
December 26: Diversity, Artistry & Culture Galore; Crucian Christmas Festival opening events
December 26: Prince, Princess, Duchess, Dukes & Jr. Miss Pageant
December 27: Calypso Monarch Competition
December 28: Miss St. Croix Festival Queen Pageant
December 29: Village Opens and Initial Cultural Night
December 30: Soca Monarch
December 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration
January 1: Latin Sweet Melanin Ladies Night
January 2: Food, Arts & Crafts Fair; J’ouvert Lovers & Friends Reggae Night
January 5: Children’s Parade & Band-O-Rama
January 6: Adults Parade, Fireworks, Afrosoca Night & Village Closing
Latest
- St. Vincent Police investigate video allegedly involving serving officer
-
Caribbean Airlines adds 1,200 seats for Great Race Weekend
-
Barbuda Airport to be renamed Burton-Nibbs International Airport on November 1
-
Patra to receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at 2026 Caribbean Music Awards
-
Antigua and Barbuda tracks two Tropical Waves in Atlantic
Related Articles
5th of January 2024
25th of December 2023
14th of November 2022
21st of February 2022