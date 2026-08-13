St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival 2026-2027: Full Schedule

US Virgin Islands: The 74th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival will take place from December 5, 2026 to January 2, 2027 in St Croix, US Virgin Islands. It will include weeks of musical performances, food, pageants, and culture festivities.



The theme for this year’s festival is “A Cultural Blend From Beginning To End”, highlighting the island's traditions and different cultural influences that have shaped its annual Christmas festival.



Visitors and residents can experience St Croix’s traditions through various events. The month-long event will feature live music, local cuisine, cultural activities, and colorful parades.



The Crucian Christmas Festival is one of the main cultural festivals on the island that draws attention to the local music, cuisine, arts, and heritage of St Croix and US Virgin Islands during the holiday season.





The 2026-2027 celebration will start on December 5, 2026, and continue until January 2, 2027. The organizers of the festival are calling all residents and visitors to plan their schedules and participate in different activities organized across the island.

“Mark your calendars! The 74th St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival returns December 5, 2026 – January 2, 2027 — “A Cultural Blend from Beginning to End.” From troupes and pageantry to food, music, and tradition, this is the Caribbean’s longest-running Christmas festival celebration," shared the festival organisers on their official Facebook page.

St Croix Crucian Christmas Festival Schedule

December 26: Diversity, Artistry & Culture Galore; Crucian Christmas Festival opening events

December 26: Prince, Princess, Duchess, Dukes & Jr. Miss Pageant

December 27: Calypso Monarch Competition

December 28: Miss St. Croix Festival Queen Pageant

December 29: Village Opens and Initial Cultural Night

December 30: Soca Monarch

December 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration

January 1: Latin Sweet Melanin Ladies Night

January 2: Food, Arts & Crafts Fair; J’ouvert Lovers & Friends Reggae Night

January 5: Children’s Parade & Band-O-Rama

January 6: Adults Parade, Fireworks, Afrosoca Night & Village Closing