St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival 2026-2027: Full Schedule

The 74th St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival will feature pageants, live music, cultural events, parades, food fairs and New Year celebrations from December 5 to January 2.

13th of August 2026

US Virgin Islands: The 74th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival will take place from December 5, 2026 to January 2, 2027 in St Croix, US Virgin Islands. It will include weeks of musical performances, food, pageants, and culture festivities.

The theme for this year’s festival is “A Cultural Blend From Beginning To End”, highlighting the island's traditions and different cultural influences that have shaped its annual Christmas festival.

Visitors and residents can experience St Croix’s traditions through various events. The month-long event will feature live music, local cuisine, cultural activities, and colorful parades.

The Crucian Christmas Festival is one of the main cultural festivals on the island that draws attention to the local music, cuisine, arts, and heritage of St Croix and US Virgin Islands during the holiday season.



The 2026-2027 celebration will start on December 5, 2026, and continue until January 2, 2027. The organizers of the festival are calling all residents and visitors to plan their schedules and participate in different activities organized across the island.

“Mark your calendars! The 74th St. Croix Crucian Christmas Festival returns December 5, 2026 – January 2, 2027 — “A Cultural Blend from Beginning to End.” From troupes and pageantry to food, music, and tradition, this is the Caribbean’s longest-running Christmas festival celebration," shared the festival organisers on their official Facebook page.

St Croix Crucian Christmas Festival Schedule

December 26: Diversity, Artistry & Culture Galore; Crucian Christmas Festival opening events
December 26: Prince, Princess, Duchess, Dukes & Jr. Miss Pageant
December 27: Calypso Monarch Competition
December 28: Miss St. Croix Festival Queen Pageant
December 29: Village Opens and Initial Cultural Night
December 30: Soca Monarch
December 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration
January 1: Latin Sweet Melanin Ladies Night
January 2: Food, Arts & Crafts Fair; J’ouvert Lovers & Friends Reggae Night
January 5: Children’s Parade & Band-O-Rama
January 6: Adults Parade, Fireworks, Afrosoca Night & Village Closing

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Mexico faces the destruction of Hurricane Beryl with landfalls at the Yucatan Peninsula.

Mexico: Monstrous Hurricane Beryl makes landfall at Yucatan Peninsula

6th of July 2024

Guyana police nabs minibus passenger with 21.4 grams of marijuana. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana police nabs minibus passenger with 21.4 grams of marijuana

5th of January 2024

: Christmas awards ceremony in Regional Police Division #2 of Guyana. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana: Regional Police Division #2 conducts Christmas awards ceremony

25th of December 2023

Guyana: Prez Irfaan Ali breaks deal with speed boat operator, caps rate at $100 per person

Guyana: Prez Irfaan Ali breaks deal with speed boat operator, caps rate at $100 per person

12th of December 2022

PM Roosevelt Skerrit Dismisses UWP’s Threats to Derail Dominica

PM Roosevelt Skerrit Dismisses UWP’s Threats to Derail Dominica

14th of November 2022

CS Global Partners represents CBI programmes of Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia at IREX in India

CS Global Partners represents CBI programmes of Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia at IREX in India

12th of September 2022

St Kitts and Nevis reports 1 new COVID-19 case

11 new COVID-19 cases reported in St Lucia

21st of February 2022

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Opposition supports teachers protesting against govt’s mandate vaccination

1st of December 2021