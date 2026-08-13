6th Annual Reggae Reunion brings Jamaican music and food to Louisville

Louisville’s 6th Annual Reggae Reunion at the Park will feature live reggae music, Jamaican food, Caribbean vendors and free family entertainment on August 15.

Jamaica: The 6th Annual Reggae Reunion at the Park is scheduled to take place this coming Saturday, August 15, at Carrie Gaulbert Cox Park in Louisville. It is expected to blend music, culture, food, and entertainment for both locals and visitors alike.

The event is free to attend and will take place from 12 pm to 8 pm at 3730 River Road. Jamaican Yard Vibes will be among the vendors, offering the island’s and Caribbean’s dishes for festivalgoers throughout the day.

Jamaican Yard Vibes is bringing the flavor to the 6th Annual Reggae Reunion at the Park this Saturday! Come out for an entire day of reggae, Caribbean culture, great vibes, vendors, and AMAZING Jamaican food from Jamaican Yard Vibes! shared the catering crew on Facebook.

Live music will be a key part of the celebration, with T. Natty scheduled to perform starting at 3 pm. The event will also have a vendors market along with Caribbean festival foods.

The 6th Annual Reggae Reunion at the Park will take place on Saturday from noon till 8 pm. Attendees can visit the Jamaican Yard Vibes booth while enjoying live entertainment and other activities planned for the festivals.

If you’re in Louisville or the surrounding area, come find Jamaican Yard Vibes and grab your favorite Caribbean dishes while enjoying one of the biggest reggae celebrations of the summer!”further read the Facebook post.

Patrons are being encouraged to join the event and experience a day filled with music, food, and culture of the Caribbean. The open event is accessible for all families and groups looking for a summer weekend outing.