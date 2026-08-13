MV Barima records show months of mechanical warnings before deadly capsizing

Guyana: Internal maintenance reports from the period prior to the MV Barima tragedy show repeated requests for repair work involving the ferry's engines, navigation gear, generators, fuel lines and safety systems.



The documents, shared by local media, were signed by members of the vessel’s engineering team - Captain K Price, Chief Engineer P Seepersaud, and witnessed by the Shore Chief Engineer and Marine Superintendent of the Transport and Harbours Department.



It indicated that several issues had been reported to senior officials within the Transport and Harbours Department before the vessel capsized on Saturday, July 18.



These findings raise concerns about the condition of the 87-year-old vessel and the government’s previous claims that there had been no report suggesting that the ferry was unfit for sea usage.

At a Department of Public Information media briefing on July 20, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill stated, “There was no report of any kind that suggested the vessel was unseaworthy. It was in line for dry docking in keeping with the schedule.”

Some of the most alarming warnings were issued on January 21, 2026, in which Chief Engineer Seepersaud advised the replacement of fuel lines to the main engines of the vessel. According to the report, the fuel lines were heavily corroded and could fail during operations.



There were other incidents in January related to the maintenance of the ship. The chief engineer asked for a new turbocharger as a replacement for the existing one due to oil spillage, and also requested a new fresh water pump for the Hiab engine due to a leaky seal.



However, there were more maintenance problems in February and March, 2026. On February 18, Seepersaud asked for replacement battery lugs for the Hiab engine. There was also a request for a submerged water pump and welding material in March.



A December 3, 2025, report recorded a power loss of the GPS navigational equipment. It also included work on the generator, fresh-water pump, forward hatch suction pipeline, and fuel-filter system.



Another report on September 3, 2025, documented problems in the GPS and compass light. A report made on December 22, 2025, stated that the VHF system was nonfunctional and needed immediate repairs or replacement. The same report mentioned a damaged lift raft cradle.



These records are important as navigational and communication equipment are essential for the operation of passenger vessels on coastal and river routes.



The No. 1 generator was out of service and still under repair on November 30, 2025, as reported. Moreover, the port main engine heat exchanger reached dangerously high levels, ranging from 197°F to 203°F, on the same date.



Other problems that arose included leaking of exhaust gases causing toxic fumes in the engine room, need for welding, better ventilation, and electrical/mechanical maintenance of generators and bow anchor winch motor.



The MV Barima capsized on July 18, 2026, while traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, Region One. It led to the deaths of 73 individuals, while 76 managed to survive and 30 are still missing.



The MV Barima was 87 years old and it sank while transporting passengers on the regular schedule of the ferry service. The captain of the MV Barima Kevin Price, Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts, and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson were charged with murder after they tested positive for narcotics.



President Irfaan Ali established an independent international Commission of Inquiry on July 25. They will investigate the circumstances of the incident and provide recommendations that will improve maritime safety in Guyana.