PM Drew supports youth crime prevention with donation to summer soccer camp

The two-week camp, running from July 20 to 31 at the NCI Grounds, will use football to help young people build discipline, teamwork, confidence and positive social values during the summer break.

16th of July 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has donated to the Security Forces Football Team in support of the Security Forces United FC 4th Annual Crime Intervention Summer Soccer Camp 2026, reaffirming his commitment to youth development and crime prevention through sport.

The donation would contribute in staging the annual camp which aims to promote youth development and crime prevention with the help of sports.

The camp will use football as a tool to engage young people during the summer vacation. It would also promote discipline, teamwork, confidence, physical fitness and responsible social behaviour among participants.



The camp will be held from July 20 to 31, 2026, at the NCI Grounds. Participants will have the opportunity to develop and improve their football skills, build lasting friendships and train under experienced coaches in a supportive environment.

The donation by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew, depicts his continuous support for programmes that provide children with safe, structured and meaningful opportunities to learn, grow and thrive.

The annual initiative is a part of ongoing efforts to use sport in order to positively engage young people while encouraging personal development and helping to reduce youth involvement in crime.

PM Dr. Terrance Drew has continued to make such donations in support of humanitarian and community initiatives across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean. 

In March 2026, he organised humanitarian aid to Cuba in collaboration with regional partners and the Government of Mexico, providing relief assistance while strengthening regional cooperation.

Earlier in February, PM Drew also donated EC$15,000 to two local breast cancer support organisations. The funds were presented to the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation and the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group. 

The donation was raised through the proceeds of his 2026 New Year Gala to support the organisations' work in assisting breast cancer patients and raising awareness.

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