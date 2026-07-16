PM Mottley unveils ‘Tourism 3.0’ as Barbados Enters New Growth Phase

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said tourism accounts for about 45% of Barbados' GDP and urged developers to strengthen links with local businesses to ensure the sector delivers wider economic benefits.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has declared that Barbados has completed its economic rehabilitation and will enter a new phase of tourism-driven growth branded as ‘Tourism 3.0’.

PM Mottley made the announcement at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Royalton Vessene resort in Holetown, St. James. She described the post-crisis recovery of the country as a structured transition from stabilisation to expansion.

She explained the transition using a medical analogy. She said that if the body is bleeding, then first stop the bleeding, and once the bleeding stops, carry out the operation. After finishing the operation, get into recuperation, and after that, get into physiotherapy.

She said that the opening of this Royalton resort depicts that they have passed the physiotherapy phase.

The PM said that Bridgetown is transforming into a major hospitality centre for both visitors and residents while pointing towards ten hotels that are recently completed or are under construction, including the Indigo Hotel in Hastings.

PM Mottley further described the current state of development as unmatched and said that, “When I ask those involved in tourism, what other similar period of time can we reflect on that had this volume of hotels and construction and new product going on, most cannot tell you a comparable period,” she said.

Moreover, PM Mottley also addressed the limited space. Given its 166 square-mile area, Mottley defended the decision to repurpose existing properties rather than expanding inland or relying heavily on land reclamation.

Mottley also reflected on the evolution of Barbados’ tourism model, noting that post-independence development relied heavily on locally owned properties which often lacked marketing reach and investment capacity.

Tourism accounts for approximately 45 per cent of the country's gross domestic product, meaning around half of all economic activity is linked to the industry.

To increase its impact, she urged developers to source goods and services from Barbadian farmers, manufacturers, artists and other providers, similar to initiatives in the cruise industry.

She also praised public servants who were involved in delivering the project, including the Prime Minister’s Special Representative William Duguid and Director General Gabrielle Springer, along with regulatory agencies.