Frustration erupts as British Airways cancels flight, leaving Passengers without accommodation

The passengers were already onboard the aircraft when the authorities announced to delay the flight by 90-minutes.

The passengers were left stranded at the Aruba International Airport, following the cancellation of operations announced by British Airways. The flight BA 2156, that was scheduled to operate to Antigua and London, was cancelled, leaving the passengers frustrated and annoyed.

As per the details, the passengers were already onboard the aircraft when the authorities announced to delay the flight by 90-minutes. The technical issues were registered as the reason for the delay. However, as the evening progressed, the delay was stretched longer with multiple updates, culminating in the cancellation of the flight at 12:20 am.

These continuous delays and the cancellation of the flights left passengers frustrated and stranded without any accommodation facilities. The passengers stranded at the airport criticized the airline for lack of effective communication and therefore, demanded for compensation.

Stranded passengers disturbed at airport without any facility

The passengers expressed disappointment at receiving no assistance from British Airways. With limited availability of hotel rooms due to tourism season, the passengers were left with no other option but to sleep on the floor. The situation worsened for the travellers whose phone plans were also expired, making it difficult for them to make calls for help.

The cold temperatures and strong winds intensified the conditions for the travellers, as they had no alternative but to spend the night in harsh and severe conditions. The lack of support from the airline and the uncomfortable weather made the situations and conditions very difficult for the passengers stranded at the airport.

A message by the British Airways

The airline, finally sent an email to the affected passengers at around 2 a.m. apologizing for the continuous delay caused by a technical issue with the aircraft. While shedding light on the delays, the authorities noted that it took a lot of time for the engineers to resolve the issue. The message from the airline authorities continued, stating that the safety and security of the passengers are their top priority. They added that they would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so.

The authorities of the airline have ensured to contact the affected passengers within 48 hours. They added that the passengers can apply for reimbursement and has promised to automatically rebook connecting flights.