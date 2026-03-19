St. Kitts and Nevis launches Police Academy Training for new recruits

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew urged new recruits to embrace integrity and service as they begin rigorous police training.

19th of March 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew attended the opening ceremony for the new police recruits on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the Police Academy. The recruits have started their intensive training to serve and protect their communities.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force organized the welcome ceremony. In the training course #47, recruits will be put through rigorous training, which will transform them and teach them the knowledge and skills needed to serve the Federation.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Drew spoke to the young officers. He encouraged them to take their role as law enforcers seriously. He also praised the recruits for enrolling to serve the country and their commitment to protect the communities.

Speaking on the importance of their training, the Prime Minister asked them to embrace their responsibilities and carry themselves with integrity, adding that being a police officer is more than a job.

“You come to this moment as young men and women full of potential. Many of you are at the very beginning of your adult lives. So, this uniform you’re about to wear represents authority, but it also represents discipline, character and service. The public will look to you not only as enforcers of the law, but as examples of integrity and professionalism, so you carry that extra responsibility,” stated PM Drew.

He added, “Policing is not just about looking for a job; it is a calling to serve, to protect and to uphold the values that keep our communities safe and united.”

PM Drew explained that the training will challenge the young men and women physically, mentally, and emotionally. He said that both him and the nation have their full faith in them and their ability to protect the nation.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis emphasized the importance of the citizens and the police force working together. “Communities are strongest when citizens and police work together. You can’t do it alone; you need the community,” he added.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

CPL 2024: Historic partnership by Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis sets new record

CPL 2024: Historic partnership by Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis sets new record

3rd of September 2024

Caribbean Airlines, British Airways offer non-stop services to Saint Lucia. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Caribbean Airlines, British Airways offer non-stop services to Saint Lucia

12th of July 2024

There is low to medium chance of tropical cyclone, states TT Meteorological Dept

There is low to medium chance of tropical cyclone, states Trinidad Meteorological Dept

22nd of July 2023

St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew rubbishes Hamilton Reserve Bank claims over his comment

St Kitts and Nevis PM Terrance Drew rubbishes Hamilton Reserve Bank claims over his comment

6th of December 2022

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew expresses gratitude after completing 100 successful days

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew expresses gratitude after completing 100 successful days

15th of November 2022

Australian woman makes Guinness World Record by sitting in L-sit position for 5:15 minutes

18th of September 2021

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda & Dominica

10th of September 2021

Cadyn Farrell and Dejah Lucas: Antigua’s success at Miss Caribbean US 2025 Pageant

19th of February 2025