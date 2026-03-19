St. Kitts and Nevis launches Police Academy Training for new recruits

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew attended the opening ceremony for the new police recruits on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the Police Academy. The recruits have started their intensive training to serve and protect their communities.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force organized the welcome ceremony. In the training course #47, recruits will be put through rigorous training, which will transform them and teach them the knowledge and skills needed to serve the Federation.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Drew spoke to the young officers. He encouraged them to take their role as law enforcers seriously. He also praised the recruits for enrolling to serve the country and their commitment to protect the communities.

Speaking on the importance of their training, the Prime Minister asked them to embrace their responsibilities and carry themselves with integrity, adding that being a police officer is more than a job.

“You come to this moment as young men and women full of potential. Many of you are at the very beginning of your adult lives. So, this uniform you’re about to wear represents authority, but it also represents discipline, character and service. The public will look to you not only as enforcers of the law, but as examples of integrity and professionalism, so you carry that extra responsibility,” stated PM Drew.

He added, “Policing is not just about looking for a job; it is a calling to serve, to protect and to uphold the values that keep our communities safe and united.”

PM Drew explained that the training will challenge the young men and women physically, mentally, and emotionally. He said that both him and the nation have their full faith in them and their ability to protect the nation.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis emphasized the importance of the citizens and the police force working together. “Communities are strongest when citizens and police work together. You can’t do it alone; you need the community,” he added.