Nikisha Hazel appointed Director of Institutional Nursing Services at JNF Hospital

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew joined healthcare officials at the Joseph N. France General Hospital to recognise Nikisha Hazel’s 27 years of nursing service as she assumed her new leadership role.

St. Kitts & Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew attended the sashing ceremony marking the appointment of Nikisha Hazel as Director of Institutional Nursing Services at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital.

Hazel’s 27 years of dedicated service in the healthcare sector and her leadership in nursing and public health were celebrated through this ceremony. Her commitment, professionalism and contributions to advancing healthcare delivery in St Kitts & Nevis were also recognised.



Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Curtis Martin, Principal Nursing Officer Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, and Director of Health Institutions Gardenia Destand-Richardson, along with nursing colleagues, were present at the ceremony.



PM Dr. Terrance Drew wrote in a social media post, that he was privileged to join the management and staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital for the ceremony.



He commended Hazel for her 27 years of dedicated service and congratulated her while also wishing her success as she assumes this important leadership role.



He said, “Her appointment is a reflection of her unwavering commitment to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and to the nursing profession.”

Moreover, he saluted all of the nurses and healthcare professionals whose daily service, sacrifice, and care continue to strengthen the healthcare system and improve the lives of the people.

He added that together, they would continue to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for every citizen.