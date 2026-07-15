Julien Alfred Claims Women’s 100m Title at Gyulai István Memorial

Julien Alfred clocked 10.87 seconds to beat Jamaica’s Tina Clayton and Elaine Thompson-Herah, extending her strong run of form ahead of this weekend’s London Diamond League meeting.

15th of July 2026

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred has won the women’s 100m race at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gyulai István Memorial meet held in Budapest. She clocked 10.87 seconds while beating Tina Clayton and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The Saint The Lucian sprinter fought 0.3 m/s headwind to beat Jamaica’s Tina Clayton by one-tenth of a second. Clayton finished second by clocking at 10.97 seconds while Jamaica’s Brianna Lyston finished third in 11.01 seconds, and two-time Olympic sprint double winner Elaine Thompson-Herah placed fourth in 11.04 seconds. 

Alfred and Thomas would face each other again at this weekend’s London Diamond League.

Speaking in an interview after the race, Alfred expressed disappointment in the time but said that she is healthy.

She added further that a win is a win and that she has been going back to what she has been doing since the beginning, which is taking care of herself.

She said that she is happy that she is sticking to the plan and is trusting herself.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J. Pierre has congratulated Alfred on behalf of the government and the citizens following her victory, through a social media post. He commended Julien for her consistency, determination and pursuit of excellence and said that she continues to inspire the nation.

He said, “Every race is another reminder that Saint Lucian talent can compete with, and triumph over, the very best in the world.”


He said that the government and people of St. Lucia celebrate this achievement and wish her success throughout the season. 

Saint Lucia's Tourism Ambassador Julien Alfred won the 200m race at Monaco Diamond League last weekend and set a new meet record and national record by clocking at 21.51 seconds.

Her time was the fastest in the world and the third fastest of all-time. The Gyulai István Memorial was the final stop of the 2026 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. 

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