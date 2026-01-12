Jamaica: Four females, including three children, die in road collision at St Elizabeth

Preliminary reports indicate that the crash was caused because of over speeding and not staying on the left side, with police suggesting poor judgment or negligence may also have played a role.

12th of January 2026

Jamaica: Police are investigating a tragic accident which took place on Saturday, January 10, 2026, along the Font Hill main road in St Elizabeth. Four females, which included three children, lost their lives in the collision. 

According to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (PSTEB), the collision occurred at around 5:30 pm. A black 2011 Toyota Voxy and a white 2013 Freightliner utility truck crashed with each other. 

The deceased include a 30-year old female driver and three passengers. The passengers were 17, 10, and 12 years old. All of them were sitting in the Toyota Voxy. The driver of the utility truck was slightly injured, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that the crash was caused because of over speeding and not staying on the left side. The police also believe that there may have been poor judgment or negligence. Investigations are still at early stages.

Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Rudolph Seaton, who has responsibility for the area that includes St Elizabeth, said that a call was placed to the brigade at about 6:29 pm and one of its units from the Black River Fire Station in the parish went to the location.

Seaton urged the drivers to be careful on the roads, particularly at night. He said that many areas have no proper lighting and electricity, making it more dangerous to drive.

Locals have also joined the officers in urging drivers to stay safe and follow traffic rules when driving. Jervis Cox said on Facebook, “A lot of these young drivers are using cell phones while driving and that is very dangerous,” while Shux Bennet wrote, “The problem is even if you aren't speeding and they're speeding you can become the next casualty.”

25th of January 2025