Antigua and Barbuda hails 2026 CHOGM as leaders agree on shared Commonwealth priorities

Prime Minister Gaston Browne highlighted trade, climate financing, debt concerns and reparations discussions as key issues during the four-day summit attended by delegates from across the Commonwealth.

6th of November 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has described Antigua and Barbuda’s hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) as one the most successful summits in the organization’s history.

Speaking at the closing press conference on November 4 along with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Shirley Botchwey, Browne stated that the meeting had strengthened cooperation among the 56 member states and created opportunities for practical partnerships.

More than 5,000 delegates, including government officials, business representatives, youth, civil society groups and senior officials, attended the four-day meeting. Several forums and meetings were held during the summit on topics related to trade, investment and development.

PM Browne said that the country was hoping for something more than just diplomatic discussions. It was aiming for ways to create business opportunities and improve the living conditions of people across the Commonwealth.

Increasing trade between the member nations was one of the key priorities addressed, as they together form a market of about 2.7 billion people. Leaders also discussed ways to improve access to energy and essential goods amid global supply challenges.

The Prime Minister called for improvements in financing options for small and vulnerable countries. He welcomed the United Kingdom’s determination to raise Commonwealth priorities, especially debt concerns, during its upcoming G20 chairmanship.

There were other topics like climate action, with PM Browne advocating for faster investment in renewable energy, along with efforts to curb global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He also welcomed the agreement to initiate structured discussions on reparations by the UK with those affected, with a framework that is expected to be in place by late 2026 or early 2027.

Despite disagreements about certain issues, PM Browne said that leaders were able to reach an agreement on several shared priorities.

The conference ended with Antigua and Barbuda assuming the role of Chairman-in-Office from Samoa. For the next two years, the country will be leading the organization's work, with Prime Minister Gaston Browne serving as Chairman-in-Office.

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