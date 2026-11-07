Crown Princess to visit Dominica and five Caribbean destinations on 2027 Cruise

The seven-day sailing from San Juan will include stops in Martinique, St Maarten, Grenada and Barbados, with fares advertised from CAD $2,220 per person.

7th of November 2026

Caribbean: The Crown Princess is scheduled to sail through six Caribbean destinations during a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise journey from February 28 to March 7, 2027. It will provide travelers an opportunity to explore islands across the Eastern Caribbean region.

The voyage will begin in San Juan in Puerto Rico on February 28, before making stops in St Maarten (March 1); Saint-Pierre in Martinique (March 2); Dominica (March 3); St. George’s in Grenada (March 4); and Bridgetown in Barbados (March 5). It will sail through sea on March 6 before arriving in San Juan on March 7.

The cruise is being promoted by Brian’s Travel with Robert Thorne mentioned as the cruise specialist, responsible for handling enquiries and bookings.

According to the advertised package, the cruise journey features beverage allowance, four casual dining meals, Wi-Fi for one device per guest, prepaid gratuities and OceanNow, and room service delivery.

The Princess Plus package is also included. It costs around $90 CAD per person, per day, when purchased at least four days before departure or $97 CAD per day if brought within 4 days or less. It also includes up to 15 alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks per day, unlimited coffee and tea; 24-hour room service and many more.

The cruise will offer inside cabin options along with balcony accommodations from $2,220 CAD per person, with the advertised fare based on double occupancy. Prices are listed in Canadian dollars and may change before booking.

A scheduled trip to Dominica and other Caribbean ports will provide passengers with an opportunity to experience the region’s attractions, culture, and island destinations during the week-long sailing.

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