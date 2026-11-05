CHOGM 2026 concludes in Antigua and Barbuda with new Commonwealth commitments

The four-day summit brought together more than 3,000 delegates and concluded with Antigua and Barbuda assuming the Commonwealth chairmanship from Samoa.

Antigua and Barbuda: The 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) took place in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4, 2026. The event saw various government leaders and officials, businessmen, and other important individuals gathered together.

The meeting took place in St. John’s under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for Prosperous Commonwealth.” The summit focused on creating practical opportunities for the association’s 2.7 billion people. More than 3,000 delegates attended the event.

November 1 – Royal Welcome and Independence Celebrations

The meeting started with an interfaith service at St. John's Pentecostal Church House of Restoration. It was attended by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams, and Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Discussions also highlighted several challenges faced by small island states, including climate change, vulnerability and access to finance.

The day concluded with the celebration of the 45th Independence anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The programme included a cricket event featuring both local and Commonwealth teams.

November 2 – Spotlight on Youth, Women, and Business

The second day of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was focused on improving living and working conditions of Commonwealth’s youth, women, people, and business forums.

Young delegates focused on employment, technology, and leadership, while the Women’s Forum addresses gender equality and violence against women and girls. Queen Camilla delivered a keynote address highlighting the need to protect women and support survivors.

Business representatives had discussions on investments and trade, while foreign ministers met to prepare key issues for discussions among Commonwealth leaders.

November 3 - Formal Opening and Leaders' Discussions

The official opening took place at the National Performing Arts Centre. Delegates were addressed by King Charles III, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey.

Dialogue among the leaders focused on trade, investment, climate financing and economic resilience, emphasizing the need for cooperation and action among the member states.

The King also met young delegates and attended events focused on youth development.

November 4 – Investments and Final Agreements

The final day included a meeting between government leaders and business representatives on Jumby Bay Island, followed by the leaders’ retreat and closing sessions.

More than $500 million in new commitments was announced for initiatives like renewable energy, climate change, digital development, education, and youth employment. One of the commitments included in the announcements was a US$42 million scheme for the uplifting of coastal communities among five member states of the Commonwealth Caribbean.

Leaders also supported a Disability Inclusion Action Plan that will help improve the rights and opportunities of more than 450 million disabled individuals in the Commonwealth.

Antigua and Barbuda Assumes Commonwealth Chairmanship

The conference ended with a communiqué that highlighted common priorities, such as trade among member nations, increased access to climate financing, sustainable debt management, democratic stability, and investing in youth.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne took over as the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office from Samoa, placing Antigua and Barbuda at the centre of the organization's work for the next two years.