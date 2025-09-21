Baha Mar announces full lineup for 2025 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival featuring World-Renowned Chefs and Artists

Celebrity chefs Simeon Hall Jr., Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Scott Conant will be part of the lineup.

Bahamas: Baha Mar, a luxury resort in The Bahamas, has unveiled the full schedule for the fourth edition of Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival. This event will take place from October 22 to October 26, 2025. The 5-day event will feature food, drinks, art and music. World renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, Dario Cecchini, Daniel Boulud and Bahamian artist John Cox, will host this year’s culinary and art event.

Celebrity chefs Simeon Hall Jr., Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Scott Conant will also join the line-up. Guests can also meet Noah Rothbaum, who is a top spirits expert; sommeliers Amanda McCossin and André Mack; and Bahamian mixologist Marv MrMixx Bahamas.

The festival starts on Wednesday, October 22, with the annual Truffle Dinner by Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud. On the same day, FUZE Art Fair will also open. For the duration of the five days, FUZE will showcase art from 14 countries, represented by over 70 artists and 40 galleries.

Popular events will return this year, which includes Coconut & Cocktails Day Party with Marcus Samuelsson and Scott Conant; The Art of Brunch with Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, and Maneet Chauhan; Flamingos and Flocktails, and Jazz Club Happy Hour with The Essence Band.

New events for this year’s edition features The Kitchen Masterclass Series. Hosted by Jamila Robinson, who is the Editor in Chief of Bon Appétit, the classes will have guests cook alongside Geoffrey Zakarian, Maneet Chauhan, Amanda Freitag, and Carla Hall. The classes will take place at The Kitchen at Baha Mar - a contemporary cooking and learning space.

Tickets are available now at bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival . Prices range from $100 to $500 per event. Special hotel packages are also available at Rosewood Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar, and Grand Hyatt Baha.

Festival passes are up for sale. Gold Weekend Pass is at $599+ and Platinum Weekend Pass at $899+. Both include access to main events, with Platinum offering early entry to select certain chef experiences.