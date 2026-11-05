St. Kitts and Nevis outlines cost-of-living relief, EC$54M STEP funding and healthcare investments

Prime Minister Terrance Drew also highlighted plans to help STEP participants move towards permanent employment and improve their access to financial opportunities, including mortgages.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has outlined various measures introduced by his government to help citizens manage rising living costs by increasing wages, tax reductions and financial assistance during a press conference on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Speaking during a special edition of The Roundtable, PM Drew said that the government is aware of the economic strain placed on families due to the international conflicts taking place in the Middle East and Ukraine which continue to affect fuel prices and inflation.

Some of the measures mentioned included an increment in salary by 8% for civil servants and an increase in the minimum wage. He also referred to the Budget Boost programme, which provided $36.6 million in direct assistance during the first half of 2026.

The government has also lowered the standard Value Added Tax (VAT) from 17% to 13%, customs service charge by 50%, and reduced the gasoline exercise tax. Prime Minister Drew said that around $80 million have been spent subsidising electricity by June 2026, while cooking gas continues to receive government support.

PM Drew added that $54 million has been allocated for the Skills Training and Empowerment Programme (STEP) in 2026. He said the government is developing a plan to help participants transition to full employment while improving their access to opportunities like mortgages.

Healthcare was another sector of great priority. PM Drew highlighted investments in the sector, including five new ambulances, hospital repairs, specialist services, diagnostic equipment, and the development of an MRI facility at the JNF General Hospital.

The Prime Minister further noted that more than 152 children had received life-saving support through the Children’s Medical Fund.

PM Drew said that the Office of the Prime Minister belongs to the people and that he is only serving as a Prime Minister for a limited time. “The prime ministership is not mine, it is of the people,” he said. Dr. Drew added that his administration is working to address the country’s challenges.

He said that the government would continue to look for ways to boost the country’s economy and improve living conditions for residents.