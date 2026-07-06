Caribbean Airlines Introduces T&T Dollar Payments for Domestic Flight Bookings

Travellers will soon be able to pay for domestic flights in Trinidad and Tobago dollars through Caribbean Airlines' website, mobile app, call centres and ticket offices, expanding local payment options.

6th of July 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced that customers will now be able to pay in Trinidad & Tobago dollars for domestic flights across all of its digital platforms. The announcement was made by the airline through its social media platforms on Friday, July 3.

This initiative was taken after more than a year of public demand for greater use of local currency instead of USD. 

A flyer was posted on the airline’s social media platforms, in which the airline announced that travellers will soon be able to pay in TTD across all its digital platforms including its websites, mobile app, reservation call centres and ticket offices while booking domestic flights.

The post also mentioned that the customers will be able to use debit and credit cards to make secure payments and book flights from anywhere around the world.

This initiative has come after economist Dr. Marlene Attzs urged the major state-owned carrier to reconsider its reliance on US dollar payments for online transactions. This initiative also provides more payment options for domestic travel.

Attzs argued that citizens should have the option to purchase airline tickets online in T&T dollars using cards issued locally, specifically because of the country’s foreign exchange constraints.

She said that such a system would be more accessible for students, retirees, small business owners and lower-income earners for whom US currency is not easily accessible.

Caribbean Airlines has defended its foreign-currency based payment model saying that almost 70 per cent of its expenses, which includes aircraft leases, fuel, taxes and maintenance, are billed in foreign currency.

The airline also stated that T&T dollar payments were already accepted at its ticket offices and through local travel agents. Now, the airline has offered domestic T&T dollar payment options on all of its digital platforms and through its Caribbean Layaway plan.

However, Attzs argued that in-person payment options did not address the issue completely and said many people face problems while accessing physical locations and the digital T&T dollar payments would provide a more inclusive solution.

Caribbean Airlines is owned jointly by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, with Trinidad and Tobago holding an 88.06 per cent stake.

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