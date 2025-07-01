PM Roosevelt Skerrit strengthens Africa-Caribbean ties at historic Saint Lucia Joint Parliament Sitting

PM Skerrit and fellow Caribbean leaders celebrated the milestone, honoring the shared heritage, cultural bonds, and historical ties between African and Caribbean peoples.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit reaffirmed his commitment to deepen Africa-Caribbean relations as he attended a special Joint Sitting of Parliament on June 30, 2025. The meeting was held at the Sandals Grande Resort in Saint Lucia as a tribute to the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and highlighted the growing diplomatic relations between the two regions.

For the first time in history, an African Head of State addressed a Caribbean Parliament. PM Skerrit along with other Caribbean leaders celebrated this milestone of shared heritage, cultural connections, and historical ties between the African and Caribbean people.

In a post shared on Facebook, PM Skerrit said, “I had the honour of attending a special Joint Sitting of Parliament in Saint Lucia held in tribute to the President of Nigeria H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Dominica presents support for stronger partnerships

Also during the meeting, the Prime Minister of Dominica presented his support for measures to foster unity and practical cooperation between the two regions. Also he brought to light Dominica’s continuous interest in economic partnerships, education exchange programs, and better diplomatic relations with African countries.

“Dominica fully supports the advancement of Africa-Caribbean relations. Together, we can chart a path toward greater economic opportunity and social progress for our peoples,” shared PM Skerrit on Facebook.

PM Skerrit attends working lunch with OECS members

After the parliamentary session, Prime Minister Skerrit joined a high-level working lunch with Heads of Government from the OECS and other regional leaders. The delegates held several discussions on putting together a sustainability plan for better trade and mutual growth.

Moreover, PM Skerrit reported that Dominica remains committed to policies that empower its people through global partnerships founded in shared history and mutual respect. The event served as a great display of unity and recommitment to turn cultural ties into strategic action which will benefit both regions.