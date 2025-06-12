PM Roosevelt Skerrit reviews Dominica's Hurricane preparedness plans at NEPO meeting

PM Skerrit emphasized the importance of collaboration and proactive planning for an effective national response during the hurricane season.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit in his role as the Chairman of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO), convened a meeting of the sub-committee heads. The meeting which took place on Tuesday, June 10th, reviewed Dominica’s preparedness for the 2025 hurricane season and to reinforced a coordinated and effective emergency response.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the readiness of the sectors, the implementation of emergency response plans, and the measures taken to protect lives and property. PM Skerrit described the importance of collaboration and proactive planning as a key to an effective national response throughout the hurricane season.

The Office of Disaster Management, Meteorological Service, Health, Welfare and Relief Supplies, Shelter, Food and General Supplies, Environmental Protection, Transportation and Evacuation, Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service, Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, and related utility companies reported updates on the preparedness and hurricane season to the Committee Heads.

Safety Measures for Hurricane Season 2025

PM Skerrit also outlined some safety measures to ensure the safety of the nation and the preparedness of the people for the 2025 hurricane season. He urged the communities to clean gutters and drains, remove debris or weeds to ensure smooth water flow, and to organize community clean-ups.

The Prime Minister of Dominica also asked people to review their family emergency plans, which also includes identifying the weak points in the structure of their homes and businesses and securing roofs. Locals have been advised to stock canned food, water, and medical supplies for emergency situations.

“You may recall that in 2021, I announced an income tax deduction, allowing individuals to claim up to $8,000 annually in premiums paid for homeowners insurance. This policy remains in effect, and I strongly encourage you to take full advantage of the benefit,” stated the Prime Minister of Dominica.

Also, the government of Dominica has partnered with the US government to develop two new state of the art emergency centers in Jimmit and Portsmouth to improve the island nation’s ability to have relief supplies closer to affected communities.