PM Browne to open Global Maritime Security and Sanctions Symposium

Around 100 delegates from international maritime organisations, governments and enforcement agencies are expected to attend the three-day symposium focused on maritime security, sanctions enforcement and global cooperation.

13th of July 2026

Antigua & Barbuda: PM Gaston Browne will deliver the opening address at the Second Global Maritime Security and Sanctions Enforcement Symposium which will be held on Monday, July 13.

The three-day event will bring together international maritime leaders, government officials and industry experts in order to strengthen global cooperation against illicit maritime sanctions enforcement.

The Symposium is hosted jointly by the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Marine Service and Merchant Shipping (ADMOS) and the United States Department of State, with support from Sandia National Laboratories.

Around 100 participants from across the world are expected to attend the Symposium. Participants representing ship registries, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC), the Global Centre for Maritime Sanctions Monitoring (GCMSM), the Maritime UN Sanctions Enforcement (MUSE) initiative and other international maritime organizations and enforcement agencies are expected to join.

As Minister responsible for Merchant Shipping and Ports, PM Browne will also reaffirm Antigua & Barbuda’s commitment to maintain one of the world’s most respected and compliant ship registries. Meanwhile, also improving international cooperation to safeguard the integrity of the global maritime industry.

PM Browne is expected to highlight effective flag State compliance, due diligence and transparent regulatory systems which are essential to protect international commerce from sanctions evasion, fraudulent vessel registrations and other illicit maritime activities.

He will also commend ADOMS for developing a comprehensive compliance framework that has reinforced the integrity of Antigua & Barbuda’s registry and has also reduced its exposure to regulatory risk.

Moreover, he will tell the delegates that even though Antigua & Barbuda is a small island developing state, its size is, however, not a barrier to leadership on matters of global importance.

PM Browne will also underscore the role of the country in shaping international maritime policy through strategic partnerships with the United States and other global stakeholders.

He will further welcome the IMO’s recently adopted guidelines addressing fraudulent ship registration and fraudulent registries. He will describe them as an important milestone in closing regulatory gaps and reinforcing international standards across the shipping industry.

The PM will also bring up the issue of increasingly sophisticated threats facing the maritime industry, including sanctions evasion, the proliferation of so-called “shadow fleets,” fraudulent registrations and deceptive shipping practices that compromise global security and fair competition. 

He will also encourage participants to use the Symposium to improve collaboration, exchange intelligence and develop practical solutions that reinforce transparency and accountability throughout the sector.

PM Browne would also reaffirm Antigua & Barbuda’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, while citing the role of the country as a founding member of the GCMSM and its strong support for the Registry Information Sharing Compact. 

He will stress that international cooperation and information sharing is among the most effective tools available to combat bad actors operating within the global shipping industry.

The Symposium will feature technical presentations and collaborative workshops on emerging maritime security threats, including Automatic Identification System (AIS) spoofing, enhanced due diligence procedures for vessel registration, sanctions compliance, intelligence sharing and best practices for strengthening flag State oversight.

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda welcomes delegates from across the international maritime community and reaffirms its commitment to work with global partners in order to improve maritime safety, enhance sanctions enforcement, promote transparency and uphold the highest standards of compliance within the international shipping industry.

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