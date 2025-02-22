Third homicide in a week: TikTok Creator stabbed in Saint Lucia; netizens call for Government reform

A 20-year-old TikTok creator Jolie Williams was stabbed to death at a guest house in Reduit, Gros Islet on Friday, 21st February, 2025. This incident marks the third homicide on the island this week, leaving the residents of the community and the fans of the TikToker in shock.

As per the details shared by the authorities, the TikTok creator was along with other women at a guest house in Reduit, Gros Islet, when a man entered the property and launched a brutal attack. Both the women were attacked several times due to which they both sustained multiple injuries.

Following the incident, they both were taken to the hospital where one has been pronounced as dead. Meanwhile, the other is fighting at the hospital for her life. The identity of the other woman has not been disclosed yet by the authorities.

Authorities investigates TikTok creator's stabbing Incident

The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack. The authorities unveiled that the suspect was known to the TikTok creator, however the reason behind the death is unknown but the authorities are still conducting proper investigation.

They have also shed light on registering the third homicide of the year and added that they are looking forward to take strict actions, with a vision to foster safety and security in the island.

Residents in rage after the attack

After the incident, one of the residents of Reduit narrated about the scene and said, “I just saw the two sets of Special Services unit vehicles going into, Cap Estate Area. And, normally, you don't see SSU up in this area, you know. So, the country is just really, in need of of some changes because the young people are, seem to be lost.”

The resident further mentioned about the increasing number of crime rates and added that the climate has completely changed. There was a time when people never used to lock their doors, but now they have to ensure that their doors are closed, set up burglar alarms, aiming to ensure their safety and security.

Netizens call for change in Government

Just after the incident went viral on social media, the netizens flooded it with messages demanding to change the government of Saint Lucia. Meanwhile, some are demanding for both the government and opposition to come together to address the issue on a front note.

As an individual wrote, “I have been advocating for both the government and the opposition to come together and issue a joint statement on addressing crime on a united front. Form a joint task force so the people from either political party can come forward with ideas on how to curb crime on the island.”

Another person wrote, “You are right about the country needing change because all we get from this administration is Party and more Bon Tem'p. There is nothing constructive geared towards the youth. Party, Party and more Party is all they promote.”