Bahamian boy saves trapped woman in car crash, Netizens call for National Honor

A young Bahamian boy saved a woman in a three-car crash at peak rush hours on Thursday morning. As per reports, the woman was trapped in her vehicle after a three-car collision which left her car lying on its side at the intersection of Robinson Road and Grace Avenue. The netizens appreciated the young boy for his bravery and called for his name to be submitted for the National Honour of Bahamas.

The National Honour of Bahamas is an award which is presented to individuals for their outstanding contributions in the development of the nation. The netizens noted that such people should definitely be rewarded for saving someone’s life.

According to the details, the woman was one of the occupants of cars involved in the collision and the information about the occupants of other two vehicles has not been unveiled yet. The name and identity of the woman has also not been disclosed by the authorities but they have ensured their commitment to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

One of the witnesses of the incident who helped the young boy in pulling out the woman out of her car shared, “We couldn't get the door open and the lady was in the car and she was crying out asking someone to please help her. We couldn't get under the door, but it was little open. She started to stand up in the car and started to try to push it over, but she was standing up. So, the young man tried to break the glass to get her out.”

The young boy also expressed delight on being able to pull out the woman from her car and saving her life. He added that when he saw the woman trapped inside the car crying for help, he thought that anyone could have been in her place, be his mother or someone else.

“So in that process, I was thinking because I heard she might have had a child in the car. So when I heard that I was like child, so I tried to break the glass together because I saw a spanking on the window,” said the little boy. In his effort to help the woman and take out her safely from the car, the little boy suffered a minor injury to his hand. However, he added that he doesn’t care about the injury as he was happy to save someone.

Netizens applauding the bravery of young boy Following the bravery shown by the little boy, he has been receiving huge amount of attention and applauds from the netizens who are appreciating him for his brave behaviour. They took to their social media account and called him the ‘Hero’. An individual said, “He also risked harm to himself - VERY BRAVE young man. Make sure to get his name and submit it for national honour in October for act of bravery.”

“Why are we hiding his face? He did an honorable thing, let's reward him for saving a life,” said another.