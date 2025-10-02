Mariah Carey teases new music video for 'Sugar Sweet' featuring Kehlani and Shenseea

Carey shared that while coordinating schedules has been challenging, all three artists are committed to making the music video for 'Sugar Sweet' happen.

Jamaica: Grammy award winning singer Mariah Carey announced that she is working on a new music video for her single “Sugar Sweet.” The track features American R&B artist Kehlani and Jamaica’s dancehall artist Shenseea. Carey made this announcement during an interview on podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

She said that the team is working hard to bring all three artists together for the visuals. “It was good, I mean we’re still trying to get all together in one place at the right time…We’re all trying to come together and make it work but we got them on the records,” Carey shared.

She added that although it has been difficult to get their schedules to work out, they are very committed to getting this music video to happen.

This collaboration is a major achievement for Jamaica’s music industry. Shenseea is continuously being in the spotlight internationally and by working with Carey and Kehlani, her influence in the global music stage is growing. In Jamaica, which is Shenseea’s home base, fans are very excited to see their star perform with one of pop and R&B’s top names.

There had been some controversy after Carey’s new album “Here For It All” dropped. Rumors went viral that Shenseea and Kehlani were left off the digital version of the album. Fans brought up the issue but it has since been clarified that the collaboration is indeed included in the digital edition. The solo version of the song only appears on the physical copies.

For Jamaica, this means that Shenseea’s name and sound continue to make an impact globally. The upcoming video is expected to showcase a unique mix between R&B and dancehall that will make Sugar Sweet a top hit.