Man shot dead by Police during alleged cutlass attack in Mayaro

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was shot and killed by police during an early morning confrontation at Tucker Energy Services Limited, which is located in New Lands Village, Mayaro, on Sunday.



Police identified the victim as Ricardo from New Lands Village and is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the incident took place shortly before 4:45 am.



Officers from Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department were alerted of an intruder at the company’s compound. The security officers told them that someone was stealing copper, and checks of the compound revealed that the electrical cables were missing.



During a search of the area, police discovered coils of the missing cables inside the bushes around the perimeter fence of the company. Later, a man matching the description of the suspected intruder was seen in the open space behind the compound.



The police revealed that the man was seen holding a cutlass with a black backpack and a headlight on his head.



One of the officers identified himself and asked the man to stop. According to the police, the man ran into the dense vegetation and was later apprehended around 100 feet from behind the compound.



The intruder dropped the cutlass after he was ordered. Officers also said that an iguana was found in his possession and that it was being kept despite it being closed season.



Police said that the man resisted arrest and punched the officer in the chest before fleeing. He again grabbed and raised the cutlass towards him. The officer then fired his service pistol, believing himself and another officer to be in danger.



The suspect was hit and dropped down a steep slope, where he lost consciousness. Officers tried to provide assistance, but the terrain prevented them from immediately removing him from the area. A medical officer was called to the scene, who confirmed that the individual had died.



The scene was photographed, and the cutlass, along with other items, was seized as evidence.



Both officers were taken to the Mayaro District Health Facility for treatment and were later discharged with minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.