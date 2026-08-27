Kirani James and Anderson Peters to compete in Zurich Diamond League Meeting

Grenada: Kirani James and Anderson Peters will be representing Grenada in the Weltklasse Zürich meeting in Switzerland on Thursday, as both the athletes prepare for upcoming tournaments later in the season.

James will compete in the men’s 400m race. He will start from lane six against other participants including American athlete Vernon Norwood, Italian athlete Edoardo Scotti, and Swiss athlete Lionel Spitz. Norwood holds the fastest season’s best of 44.58 seconds, while James has run 45.04 seconds.



He won the Diamond League 400m race in 2022 with a time of 44.26 seconds, showing a strong record in Zürich events. Kirani James will not compete in the 400m final at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, marking Thursday’s appearance his last for the season.



Anderson Peters will be participating in the javelin throw event at Letzigrund Stadium. He is also qualified to compete in the men’s javelin final at the Brussels event. He has a current season’s best of 86.69m and will aim to gain some confidence before the Diamond League Final.



The athlete will compete against Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka, who leads the world list this season with 92.62m. Others participating in the event include Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, Julius Yego of Kenya, and Thomas Röhler of Germany.



The Zürich meeting is the last qualifier before the two-day Diamond League Final in Brussels on September 4 and 5. Allianz Memorial Van Damme will organize the final at King Baudouin Stadium.



The Weltklasse Zürich meeting was first organized in 1924 by the athletics division of FC Zürich. It became part of Leichtathletik Club Zürich in 1934 and the first race was held in Letzigrund on August 12, 1928.