Jamaican Kamari Kennedy shines at CARIFTA 2025, wins Austin Sealy Award

Kennedy received the prestigious Austin Sealy Award at CARIFTA's closing ceremony, recognized for his record-breaking performances in Shot Put and Discus Throw.

Jamaican athlete Kamari Kennedy emerged as the standout performer at the CARIFTA Champions, held in Trinidad and Tobago, earning the prestigious Austin Sealy Award. With this recognition, the athlete became the 16th Jamaican to receive the honour since its inception in 1977.

Kennedy was awarded with the honour during the closing ceremony of the CARIFTA by the President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), Mike Sands. His record-breaking performances in Shot Put and Discus Throw earned him the nod for the Austin Sealy Award.

Kamari Kennedy’s record-breaking performance at CARIFTA 2025

The athlete opened his medal campaign with his person best of 18.90m in the U-17 Shot Put, surpassing the previous record set by the fellow Jamaican Javontae Smith last year. Kennedy then returned on Sunday, delivering a commanding throw of 60.87m in the discus.

His remarkable performance helped Kennedy smashing the previous 53.32m record, set by Jamaican athlete Kobe Lawrence. Kennedy’s versatility, dominance and consistency in both the events set him apart in a meet that was filled with exceptional performances.

What is Austin Sealy Award?

Austin Sealy Award is the honour that is awarded to the athlete who has given the top overall performance at the CARIFTA Games. It is presented to the athlete adjudged the most outstanding performance, either in terms of record accomplishment or quality of performance as compared to the other top medallists. This honour is named after Austin Sealy, the founder of the Games. This honour was previously awarded to sprint legends like Usain Bolt and Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Jamaica dominated the CARIFTA Games 2025

Jamaica marked their 39th straight victory and 47th overall at the CARIFTA Games 2025. The team ended the tournament on a high note, securing a total of 78 medals, including 30 golds, 27 silver and 21 bronze respectively.

Jamaica was followed by Bahamas who secured a total of 37 medals, including 16 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze. Trinidad and Tobago secured the bronze medal, securing a total of 25 medals, which includes 9 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze.