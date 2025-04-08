Jamaica to host first day-night test match as Australia faces West Indies in test series

Australia is all set to play their first day-night Test match abroad against West Indies in Jamaica’s Sabina Park. Match scheduled to take place from 12th to 16th July, 2025, will be played with a pink-ball once improvements to the ground's lights are finished.

West Indies had previously hosted the one day-night test in Barbados in 2018 against Sri Lanka. After several years, the Windies is once again all set to host day-night test and this time in Jamaica.

The Australian Cricket team has competed in around 13 day-night tests, out of which they have won 12 and lost only once. The only loss of Australian Cricket Team came last year when the Windies team handed Australia their first defeat in a day-night Test with the famous Shamar Joseph-inspired victory at the Brisbane Cricket Stadium, Gabba.

Following that, the Australian Cricket team will be looking forward to take on their revenge against the Windies. However, the Windies Cricket Team are optimistic about giving a tough competition to the Australians, aiming for another victory against the Aussies.

Once the new lights are installed at the Sabina Park of Jamaica, Australia will schedule the test. The Sabina Park has never hosted a day-night international match due to the inadequate quality of its lighting system that’s why officials of cricket Australia are expected to visit Jamaica this month for a pre-tour inspection.

Shedding light on hosting the day-night test match at Sabina Park, the CWI Chief Executive, Chris Dehring said, “It is of course subject to the new lighting system that's being implemented at Sabina Park, that it is finished in time and of course to specification.”

The President of Jamaica Cricket Association, Dr Donovan Bennett also emphasised on the lighting facilities of the stadium. He added that they are supposed to get the lights from their local supplier who will source them from a manufacturer in England. The President further expressed his confidence at completing every upgrade that floodlight demands.

The Windies Cricket Team will compete in three test matches, with first and second scheduled to take place at Barbados and Grenada. The test matches will be followed by 5 T20I matches, with two to be played at Jamaica and the other three at St. Kitts and Nevis.

Complete Schedule of Australia tour to West Indies

First Test: Aus vs WI (25th – 29th June, 2025 – Bridgetown, Barbados)

Second Test: Aus vs WI (3rd July – 7th July, 2025 – St Georget’s, Grenada)

Third Test: Aus vs WI (12th July – 16th July, 2025 – Kingston, Jamaica)

First T20I: Aus vs WI (20th July – Kinston, Jamaica)

Second T20I: Aus vs WI (22th July – Kinston, Jamaica)

Third T20I: Aus vs WI (25th July – Basseterre, St Kitts)

Fourth T20I: Aus vs WI (26th July – Basseterre, St Kitts)

Fifth T20I: Aus vs WI (28th July – Basseterre, St Kitts)