West Indies Women’s Cricket Team eyes ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 spot in Qualifiers

The West Indies Women’s Cricket Team is all set to compete in the highly-anticipated ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025 scheduled to take place from 9th to 19th April in Lahore, Pakistan. These matches are crucial for the Windies Women’s team to secure their spot in the ultimate ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

As per the details, the Windies Cricket Women Team will compete against five teams including, Pakistan, Ireland, Bangladesh, Scotland and Thailand in a round-robin format, aimed at qualifying for the World Cup 2025. Out of all these teams, the top two will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India in the main tournament, scheduled to take place in October or November this year.

Notably, Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland were unable to secure a direct spot for the Cricket World Cup 2025. Therefore, they have been given an opportunity via the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025 to secure their place for the ultimate tournament.

15-member squad to represent West Indies for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025

The Windies Cricket Management has shared the 15-member squad who will be competing at the qualifiers matches. The players to participate include, Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams.

The Windies Cricket has announced around 3 changes from the squad that last participated in the ODI home series against Bangladesh in St. Kitts in January. The authorities have replaced the players including, Nerissa Crafton, Djenaba Joseph and Deandra Dottin, who misses out through injury.

The team will be led by Captain Hayley Matthews who shed light on their determination and dedication to qualify for the World Cup 2025. She mentioned about the team environment and said that it feels like a family and they all have been enjoying, aimed at providing a vibrant atmosphere to all the team members.

Captain Matthews noted that winning the qualifiers is a big goal for their team and they are confident enough to perform at a high level.

The Head Coach of the West Indies, Shane Deitz also emphasised on the players selected. He added that this tournament will be really tough but they are optimistic enough to give a tough fight to all their opponents. He also emphasised on the importance of qualifying for the World Cup, noting that they are prepared well and have played some good cricket in the last series against Bangladesh as well.

He also focused on the team members selected and said that they have got the best players and all are working really hard to qualify for the World Cup 2025.

Schedule of Matches for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

· 9th April, 2025: West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA Stadium

· 11th April, 2025: Ireland vs West Indies - Gaddafi Stadium

· 14th April, 2025: Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium

· 17th April, 2025: Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA Stadium

· 19th April, 2025: West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium