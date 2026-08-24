Jamaica: Woman seriously injured in alleged domestic attack in St Mary

Jamaica: A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured during an attempted murder that took place at her residence in Forte George, Annotto Bay, St Mary, shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.



According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the woman was at her home when an argument broke out between her and her common-law husband. During the altercation, the victim was allegedly hit on the head with an object followed by some substance being poured on her face.



She was later found injured at around 6:00 am and was rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital. The woman was admitted in serious condition with injuries to her head and face, along with her face being severely burned.



The St Mary police launched an investigation into the case after they were alerted by nearby residents. Investigations have been made in Forte George as well as the surrounding areas, as the police try to locate the culprit.



Superintendent Anthony Wallace, commander of the St Mary Police Division, appealed to citizens to resolve domestic disputes peacefully and to avoid violence. He also urged members of the public with any information on the case to report to the police.



Individuals can contact the Annotto Bay police at 876-994-4222, 876-333-9530, or the nearest police station.



Locals have taken to social media expressing their condolences for people suffering from domestic violence. One individual said, “Omg sometimes in life you hear of these things happening but would never expect it to get to your doorstep. Cuz i wish you all the best and hope you recover soon and that johncrow of a man God will surely deal with him.”



Another person commented, “The man should be in hell for doing that to her. Whether he knowns her or not, he has no right to harm here. The police should catch him and give him the strictest penalty as soon as possible.”