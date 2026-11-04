EU Ambassador Fiona Ramsey reviews progress at Dominica Cable Car project site

The 6.6-kilometre development is expected to reduce the journey to the Boiling Lake area to about 20 minutes and improve access to key tourism attractions.

4th of November 2026

Dominica: European Union Ambassador Fiona Ramsey paid a visit to the Dominica Cable Car project on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, to learn about the progress of its construction. The 6.6 kilometre cable car will connect Roseau Valley with the Boiling Lake area, and it is set to shorten the six-hour walk to 20 minutes.

As part of the visit, Project Manager Victor Costa explained the development to Ramsey and her delegation. They also toured the station building and the equipment being used for the project.

The project will also improve access to popular natural sites such as Boiling Lake and Trafalgar Falls, while passing through Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The updates on construction published in August 2026 provided an overview of the progress achieved at several points along the route. The tower was under construction, finishing and landscaping were being carried out at the lower station, and construction at the upper station was also advancing.

The project is expected to include up to 65 cabins, each of which can accommodate 10 passengers, and a capacity reportedly as high as 1,000 passengers per hour. Facilities planned for the stations include hospitality and retail spaces, giving visitors a chance to enjoy local products and services.

This project was founded by ABL Holdings along with the Austrian company Doppelmayr. It is expected to create jobs and support the tourism industry. The cable car project was initially announced with an estimated cost of US$54 million. According to the Ministry of Tourism, 210 people have already been hired as part of the project.

The cable car is also expected to attract more cruise passengers, who are seeking to explore the island. This will also support local businesses like hotels, taxis, tour guides, and vendors, who will benefit from passenger spendings.

Ramsey’s visit comes at a time when the European Union is increasing its work across the Caribbean. She has served as the Ambassador to Barbados since September 2025 and is also Ambassador Designate to the Eastern Caribbean.

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