ECCU to feature Kirani James on EC$5 banknote from 2027

The move will replace Queen Elizabeth II with national heroes, as ECCU countries prepare to showcase regional figures on redesigned banknotes expected to enter circulation from 2027.

23rd of June 2026

Grenada: The Eastern Caribbean Currency Union has decided to feature Olympic champion Kirani James on the new EC$5 banknotes starting in 2027. The image of Queen Elizabeth II will be replaced with the prominent Caribbean figure. The eight countries and territories within the union will get the chance to feature their national heroes on the bank notes.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell announced this decision after approval by the ECCB Monetary Council at its 105th meeting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on July 21, 2023.

ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine said that the bank is “getting closer and closer” to revealing the redesigned notes, which are expected to circulate from 2027. “We expect in all likelihood that the first set of notes will be revealed and made available in 2027,” Antoine said while speaking at a meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council.

Kirani James, Grenada’s first Olympic gold medallist, a 400-metre legend who won World Championship gold in 2011 and Olympic gold in London in 2012, is one of Grenada’s most beloved national heroes.

This move enables each of the union’s eight member states, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla and Montserrat, to witness their own national hero on the currency. The EC currency has existed since 1965 and was brought into circulation on October 6, 1965.

Furthermore, many Grenadians have welcomed this decision calling it another achievement of Kirani James and contribution to the country. Many believe that his image on the EC $5 note would act as a symbol of national pride and would remind about Grenada’s presence on the global sporting stage. People have also expressed their appreciation through social media comments.

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Ana Allen

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