Dominica to welcome 12 Cruise Ships in one week, boosting tourism

The vessels, ranging from small luxury ships to large liners, are expected to bring hundreds to thousands of visitors to the island.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism unveiled that Dominica will welcome twelve (12) cruise ships from January 26 to February 1, 2026. These vessels will be of different sizes, ranging from small to large. These cruise ships will bring hundreds to thousands of visitors to Dominica, increasing the tourism economy.

These cruises include - MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Celebrity Ascent, MV Mein Schiff 3, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Marella Discovery, MV Artania, MV Ilma, MV Koningsdam, MV Silver Spirit, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Vision of the Seas.

Visitors can explore the island for an entire day. They can visit the beautiful natural beaches of Mero Beach and Batibou Beach. Adventure seekers can visit the Boiling Lake and Waitukubuli National Trail. Passengers seeking to explore culture can visit the Kalinago Territory and the capital of Dominica, Roseau.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 12 - January 18, 2026)

MV Royal Clipper

Date: January 26, 2026

Passengers: 260

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Star Flyer

Date: January 26, 2026

Passengers: 180

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Celebrity Ascent

Date: January 27, 2026

Passengers: 3260

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Mein Schiff 3

Date: January 27, 2026

Passengers: 2506

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 7 PM

MV Jewel of the Seas

Date: January 28, 2026

Passengers: 2496

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Marella Discovery

Date: January 29, 2026

Passengers: 2124

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Artania

Date: January 29, 2026

Passengers: 964

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Ilma

Date: January 29, 2026

Passengers: 476

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Koningsdam

Date: January 30, 2026

Passengers: 2650

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

MV Silver Spirit

Date: January 30, 2026

Passengers: 400

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Mein Schiff 2

Date: January 31, 2026

Passengers: 2894

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 7 PM

MV Vision of the Seas

Date: January 31, 2026

Passengers: 1000

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM