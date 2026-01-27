Dominica to welcome 12 Cruise Ships in one week, boosting tourism
The vessels, ranging from small luxury ships to large liners, are expected to bring hundreds to thousands of visitors to the island.
27th of January 2026
Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism unveiled that Dominica will welcome twelve (12) cruise ships from January 26 to February 1, 2026. These vessels will be of different sizes, ranging from small to large. These cruise ships will bring hundreds to thousands of visitors to Dominica, increasing the tourism economy.
These cruises include - MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Celebrity Ascent, MV Mein Schiff 3, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Marella Discovery, MV Artania, MV Ilma, MV Koningsdam, MV Silver Spirit, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Vision of the Seas.
Visitors can explore the island for an entire day. They can visit the beautiful natural beaches of Mero Beach and Batibou Beach. Adventure seekers can visit the Boiling Lake and Waitukubuli National Trail. Passengers seeking to explore culture can visit the Kalinago Territory and the capital of Dominica, Roseau.
Cruise Weekly Schedule (January 12 - January 18, 2026)
MV Royal Clipper
Date: January 26, 2026
Passengers: 260
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Star Flyer
Date: January 26, 2026
Passengers: 180
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Celebrity Ascent
Date: January 27, 2026
Passengers: 3260
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Mein Schiff 3
Date: January 27, 2026
Passengers: 2506
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 7 PM
MV Jewel of the Seas
Date: January 28, 2026
Passengers: 2496
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Marella Discovery
Date: January 29, 2026
Passengers: 2124
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Artania
Date: January 29, 2026
Passengers: 964
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Ilma
Date: January 29, 2026
Passengers: 476
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Koningsdam
Date: January 30, 2026
Passengers: 2650
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM
MV Silver Spirit
Date: January 30, 2026
Passengers: 400
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
MV Mein Schiff 2
Date: January 31, 2026
Passengers: 2894
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 7 PM
MV Vision of the Seas
Date: January 31, 2026
Passengers: 1000
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
