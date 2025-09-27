Dominica ranks among top 40 safest countries in the World in Global Safety Index 2025

Dominica has secured a spot among the top 40 safest countries worldwide in the 2025 Safety Index, highlighting its peaceful environment and political stability.

Dominica has ranked among the top 40 safest countries globally, according to the newly released Safety Index 2025, part of the World Citizenship Report. Out of 166 nations, this ranking is a testament to the nation's reputation as a peaceful and politically stable Caribbean destination.

This high ranking arrives at a time when Dominica is working on the development of several large-scale tourism projects, including the ongoing infrastructural projects, the world’s longest cable car and the soon to launch the new international airport located in Wesley. These projects will transform the island’s tourism industry, making the ranking more important as it serves as reassurance to the visitors and investors that Dominica is a safe and stable destination.

Dominica’s world rank, ahead of global superpowers, UAE, and the United States, Canada is a result of the low crime rate, political stability and steady leadership which has created a safe environment for both residents and visitors.

Dominica ranks above world superpowers in Global safety and security rankings For travelers and investors, this stability plays a key role when choosing a destination. In conjunction with upcoming infrastructure projects, the index reports that Dominica is a very attractive destination which offers natural beauty, peace of mind, and is a safe haven for people living there and are ready to make it a second-home.

The Global Safety Index forms part of the World Citizenship Report, which measures citizenship value across five key areas: safety and security, quality of life, economic opportunity, global mobility, and financial freedom.

“Drawing on authoritative datasets such as the Global Peace Index (GPI) and the Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) from the World Bank, we assess critical dimensions including voice and accountability, political stability and absence of violence, and rule of law. These metrics provide a comprehensive understanding of how safety influences the decisions of HNWIs, shaping where they choose to live, invest, or relocate,” the report stated.

While in the global rankings, European nations such as Iceland, Switzerland and Denmark have clinched the top 3 positions. Dominica’s ranking among the top 40 is a significant achievement for a small island state that is working on becoming the first climate resilient nation.

Top 20 countries for safety and security in 2025 Other Caribbean countries featured prominently in the index, reflecting the region's overall strength in safety and stability. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ranked highest at 28, followed by Barbados (36), Dominica (40), Saint Lucia (42), and Grenada (46). St Kitts and Nevis (53), Bahamas (55), and Antigua and Barbuda (56) also performed well. Further down the list were Trinidad and Tobago (65), Jamaica (70), Dominican Republic (77), and Belize (81), while Haiti ranked 157. Global Safety and Security Rankings Dominica, in particular, stood out for its political stability, low violent crime rates, and strong community structures that foster a sense of trust and security.

Combined, these ratings indicate how much more there is to the Caribbean than its natural beauty and warm hospitality. It is a very stable region, where nations like Dominica continue to demonstrate their worth as a safe, dependable and progressive nation.

Download the Global Safety Index 2025