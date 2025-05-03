Jamaica's Gas prices surge by $3.06, sparking public outcry

Both 90-octane and 87-octane gasoline prices have increased by $3.06, now retailing at $160.55 and $154.52 respectively.

3rd of May 2025

Jamaica marked a significant increase in the price of gasoline, with prices for ultra-low sulphur diesel, Kerosene, Petroleum and many other fuels rising by $3.06. These change in the prices of goods, announced by the authorities are effective from Thursday, 1st May, 2025. The motorists will face an increase in the price of gasoline from today onwards.  

As per reports, the 90-octane gasoline which was available at $157.49 previously, will now be sold for $160.55, marking an increase of $3.06. Meanwhile, 87-octane gasoline will be sold for $154.52, also marking an increase of $3.06. 

The prices of Kerosene, Propane liquid petroleum butane liquid petroleum has also risen by $3.06, with new prices set at $142.11 per litre, $69.47 per litre and $76.47 per litre respectively. On the other hand, the price of automative diesel fuel has declined from $152.69 to $152.54, marking a decline of $0.15.  

This increase in the price of gasoline is expected to affect motorists by increasing their transportation cost. The rising fuel prices will also have a negative impact on the automobile industry, hitting their vehicle demand, while also adding to the overall inflationary pressure. 

Complete list of New Fuel Prices 

·         E-10 90-Octane: $160.54

·         E-10 87-Octane: $154.52

·         Diesel: $152.54

·         Kerosene: $$142.10

·         Propane Liquid Petroleum: $69.47

·         Butane Liquid Petroleum: $76.47

Netizens urged Government to take serious action 

The netizens shed light on prices of Gasoline and slammed the authorities of Jamaica for continuous increase in the prices of fuels. As an individual wrote, “The Government collects more Gct and Ad valorem tax each time the price of Gas goes up. In addition, the govt still collects the hedge fund tax even though they abandoned it.” Another user wrote, “We need to protest about these exorbitant Gas prices week in week out. We can sit back and watch this. Sooner or later, it will reach 200 dollar per litre.”

The netizens expressed frustration and urged the authorities to take stringent actions against the continuous increase in the prices of gasoline. 

Ana Allen

