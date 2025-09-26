Dominica marks 47 years of progress with Independence weekend parade and cultural festivities

The parade will begin at 3 PM in Pottersville Savannah and conclude at the Roseau Promenade.

26th of September 2025

Dominica: The island nation will be celebrating its  Independence Weekend 2025 with pride as the country marks 47 Years of Progress and Purpose. The celebrations begin on Saturday, September 27 with the start of the Independence Parade.

The parade begins at 3 PM in Pottersville Savannah and ends at the Roseau Promenade. The streets will be filled with road performances of Jing Ping music, Bele dancing, Steel Pan, Lapo Kabwit, Big Bottom Ladies, live cooking, and more.

Patrons are encouraged to wear something Creole to join this cultural display. The parade will feature traditional sounds, dances, and flavors that reflect the core of Dominica’s rich culture.

Flavours of the World Festival

After the parade on September 28, the Flavours of the World Festival will take place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt from 2 PM to 9 PM. This event will be a celebration of international cuisine, culture, and will also feature music and entertainment for both the locals and visitors alike.

The stage will present an array of top performers which include Swinging Stars, Shanice, Michele Henderson, Li-Li Octave, Marie Pascale, Queen Joy, De Webb, Sye, Pan in Harmony, and Dave. Visitors can enjoy a mix of local and international rhythms and have a chance to try food from all over the world.

Ticket booking

Tickets are available at physical stores in Cortex, Bullseye Pharmacy, Depex Color Lab Ltd. or online at www.ticketnpass.com/events/fwf2025 . Prices for kids (age group 5-12) is $20, $50 for students (13-18) which includes $10 festival currency, $100 for adults which include $20 festival currency, and $250 for VIP dining.

The festival currency refers to virtual or tokenized forms of money. These can be redeemed at the booths at the festival. For more information, patrons can contact the authorities by calling at (767)448-0571. 

