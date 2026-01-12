Saint Lucia: PM Pierre pledges growth and stability in New Year Address

Our economy has recovered, jobs have returned, and unemployment has fallen to its lowest level, Prime Minister Pierre said, adding that public confidence had been restored.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre delivered his annual New Year’s Address to the people of Saint Lucia on Sunday, January 11, 2026. He started his address by extending warm New Year greetings to the citizens both at home and abroad. PM Pierre also thanked the nation for his re-election as the prime minister of the nation for the second consecutive time.

The Prime Minister said that elections are not about winning or losing, but about the choices that people make. “Your overwhelming choice reaffirmed a shared belief in fairness, inclusion, stability and progress,” he added. PM Pierre further said that the nation rejected division, hate, and bitterness, while choosing love and compassion.

Reflecting over his last tenure, he said that when he took office in 2021, Saint Lucia was facing serious global and economic challenges. He said that these were caused due to increasing costs, financial uncertainty and societal pressure.

He shared that the economy of Saint Lucia has recovered as the government has worked hard over the past four years to stabilize the economy, protect the most vulnerable communities, and rebuild opportunities for the people. “Our economy has recovered, jobs have returned. UN, employment has job to its lowest level, and confidence has been restored," added PM Pierre. He gave credit to the one principle for guiding government policies: “government must work for the people.”

Healthcare and Education

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia provided updates on the achievements of his government in 2025. Healthcare was highlighted as a major achievement. He said that the commissioning of St Jude Hospital last year, which he described as a “turning point for healthcare in the South and our national health system.”

Highlighting other measures taken to improve the healthcare sector, PM Pierre emphasized the construction and upgradation of health facilities, strengthening of primary care, expanded wellness centers, and increased access to screening and treatment for chronic illnesses. “These investments are not abstract. They have saved lives, supported families and affirmed with dignity,” he added.

PM Pierre also announced the starting of work on the fifth finger of the Owen King EU Hospital, continued expansion of wellness centres, and the ongoing roll-out of Universal Health Care programme.

Prime Minister Pierre said that education will remain a primary focus in bringing change to the nation in 2026 by increasing the use of technology in schools, creating smart class rooms, vocational training, and early childhood education.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure growth will be another key focus area for government in 2026 which includes rehabilitations of existing structures, construction of more bridges, improving water systems, housing projects, airport expansion and port rehabilitation.

These projects will create more job opportunities and promote long-term growth. “We are modernizing our ports and airports, strengthening climate resilience, and ensuring that development reaches communities that have long been neglected for too long,” said the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

He also mentioned that the construction of the UNO International Airport terminal building will also start in 2026. The upgradation of the Julian R. Hunte Highway and the rehabilitation of Berth 4 at Port Castries will also start. PM Pierre noted that housing developments at Talvern and Rockhall will also commence in 2026.

Regional Developments

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia also reaffirmed his government’s support to CARICOM, diplomacy, and international law. “We'll continue to work with our original partners to guard the Caribbean as the zone of peace,” noted PM Pierre.

Ending his address, Prime Minister Pierre said that he will always prioritize the people of Saint Lucia. “Together, we will continue to build a Saint Lucia that is fairer, stronger, safer, and more prosperous,” he said.