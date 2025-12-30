Dominica announces packed cruise schedule with 14 ships arriving late December to early January

Dominica will host 14 cruise ships, including MV Zuiderdam, MV Royal Clipper, MV Allura, Enchanted Princess and Viking Sea, as part of its late December 2025 to early January 2026 cruise schedule.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has officially announced a weekly cruise schedule for the last week of December 2025 and the first week of January 2026. Dominica will once again welcome its port to thousands of passengers, boosting cruise tourism and local businesses. Visitors can explore the island’s beautiful beaches, try delicious local cuisines, and experience the culture and tradition of Dominica.

The cruise line features a range of cruise ships. Dominica will welcome 14 cruise ships - MV Zuiderdam, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Allura, MV Azamara Quest, MV Enchanted Princess, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Aidablu, MV Wind Spirit, MV Viking Sea, MV Evrima, MV Amera, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Vision of the Seas.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (December 29, 2025 – January 04, 2026)

MV Zuiderdam

Date: December 29, 2025

Passengers: 1916

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM

MV Royal Clipper

Date: December 29, 2025

Passengers: 260

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Star Flyer

Date: December 29, 2025

Passengers: 180

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Allura

Date: December 30, 2025

Passengers: 1200

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 7 PM

MV Azamara Quest

Date: December 30, 2025

Passengers: 764

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Enchanted Princess

Date: December 31, 2025

Passengers: 3560

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 9 AM, ETD: 7 PM

MV Jewel of the Seas

Date: December 31, 2025

Passengers: 2496

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Aidablu

Date: January 1, 2026

Passengers: 2192

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 6 AM, ETD: 8 PM

MV Wind Spirit

Date: January 1, 2026

Passengers: 156

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Viking Sea

Date: January 2, 2026

Passengers: 1000

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Evrima

Date: January 2, 2026

Passengers: 1000

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 7 PM

MV Amera

Date: January 2, 2026

Passengers: 946

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

MV Mein Schiff 2

Date: January 3, 2026

Passengers: 2894

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 7 PM

MV Vision of the Seas

Date: January 3, 2026

Passengers: 1000

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM