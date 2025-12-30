Dominica announces packed cruise schedule with 14 ships arriving late December to early January

Dominica will host 14 cruise ships, including MV Zuiderdam, MV Royal Clipper, MV Allura, Enchanted Princess and Viking Sea, as part of its late December 2025 to early January 2026 cruise schedule.

30th of December 2025

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has officially announced a weekly cruise schedule for the last week of December 2025 and the first week of January 2026. Dominica will once again welcome its port to thousands of passengers, boosting cruise tourism and local businesses. Visitors can explore the island’s beautiful beaches, try delicious local cuisines, and experience the culture and tradition of Dominica.

The cruise line features a range of cruise ships. Dominica will welcome 14 cruise ships - MV Zuiderdam, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Allura, MV Azamara Quest, MV Enchanted Princess, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Aidablu, MV Wind Spirit, MV Viking Sea, MV Evrima, MV Amera, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Vision of the Seas.

Cruise Weekly Schedule (December 29, 2025 – January 04, 2026)

  • MV Zuiderdam 

Date: December 29, 2025

Passengers: 1916 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM 

  • MV Royal Clipper 

Date: December 29, 2025

Passengers: 260 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH) 

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

  • MV Star Flyer 

Date: December 29, 2025

Passengers: 180 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

  • MV Allura 

Date: December 30, 2025

Passengers: 1200 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 7 PM 

  • MV Azamara Quest 

Date: December 30, 2025

Passengers: 764 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

  • MV Enchanted Princess 

Date: December 31, 2025

Passengers: 3560 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 9 AM, ETD: 7 PM 

  • MV Jewel of the Seas 

Date: December 31, 2025

Passengers: 2496 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

  • MV Aidablu 

Date: January 1, 2026

Passengers: 2192 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 6 AM, ETD: 8 PM 

  • MV Wind Spirit 

Date: January 1, 2026

Passengers: 156 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

  • MV Viking Sea 

Date: January 2, 2026

Passengers: 1000 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

  • MV Evrima 

Date: January 2, 2026

Passengers: 1000 

Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 7 PM 

  • MV Amera 

Date: January 2, 2026

Passengers: 946 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

  • MV Mein Schiff 2 

Date: January 3, 2026

Passengers: 2894 

Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 7 PM 

  • MV Vision of the Seas 

Date: January 3, 2026

Passengers: 1000 

Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Dominica to face Jamaica for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Dominica to face Jamaica for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

19th of May 2024

In picture- : Commissioner of RSLPF, Cruscita Descartes- Pelius. (Credits: Government of Saint Lucia, Facebook)

Police commissioner vows to prevent homicides in Saint Lucia, outlines plans 

29th of January 2024

Guyana: MoH commemorates International Day against Illicit Trafficking and Drug Abuse || Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Health - Guyana (Facebook)

Guyana: MoH commemorates International Day against Illicit Trafficking and Drug Abuse

27th of June 2023

Benefits of Caribbean Airlines “Accelerate Anything” loyalty reward programme

Benefits of Caribbean Airlines “Accelerate Anything” loyalty reward programme

20th of March 2023

Jamaica to get donation of vaccines from Mexico and St Lucia

Jamaica to get donation of vaccines from Mexico and St Lucia

26th of June 2021

Prime Minister of St Lucia, Allen Chastanet

St Lucia PM shares image while following COVID-19 guidelines at KFC

3rd of December 2020

Trinidad and Tobago heads to polls today for 2025 General Elections: PNM, UNC locked in tough battle

28th of April 2025

Jamaica: Early morning fire destroys three homes on Mountain View Avenue

13th of December 2025