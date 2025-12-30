Dominica announces packed cruise schedule with 14 ships arriving late December to early January
Dominica will host 14 cruise ships, including MV Zuiderdam, MV Royal Clipper, MV Allura, Enchanted Princess and Viking Sea, as part of its late December 2025 to early January 2026 cruise schedule.
Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has officially announced a weekly cruise schedule for the last week of December 2025 and the first week of January 2026. Dominica will once again welcome its port to thousands of passengers, boosting cruise tourism and local businesses. Visitors can explore the island’s beautiful beaches, try delicious local cuisines, and experience the culture and tradition of Dominica.
The cruise line features a range of cruise ships. Dominica will welcome 14 cruise ships - MV Zuiderdam, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, MV Allura, MV Azamara Quest, MV Enchanted Princess, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Aidablu, MV Wind Spirit, MV Viking Sea, MV Evrima, MV Amera, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Vision of the Seas.
Cruise Weekly Schedule (December 29, 2025 – January 04, 2026)
- MV Zuiderdam
Date: December 29, 2025
Passengers: 1916
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM
- MV Royal Clipper
Date: December 29, 2025
Passengers: 260
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB) (ANCH)
ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Star Flyer
Date: December 29, 2025
Passengers: 180
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 11:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Allura
Date: December 30, 2025
Passengers: 1200
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 7 PM
- MV Azamara Quest
Date: December 30, 2025
Passengers: 764
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Enchanted Princess
Date: December 31, 2025
Passengers: 3560
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 9 AM, ETD: 7 PM
- MV Jewel of the Seas
Date: December 31, 2025
Passengers: 2496
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Aidablu
Date: January 1, 2026
Passengers: 2192
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 6 AM, ETD: 8 PM
- MV Wind Spirit
Date: January 1, 2026
Passengers: 156
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Viking Sea
Date: January 2, 2026
Passengers: 1000
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Evrima
Date: January 2, 2026
Passengers: 1000
Berth: Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (CAB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 7 PM
- MV Amera
Date: January 2, 2026
Passengers: 946
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
- MV Mein Schiff 2
Date: January 3, 2026
Passengers: 2894
Berth: Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB)
ETA: 7:30 AM, ETD: 7 PM
- MV Vision of the Seas
Date: January 3, 2026
Passengers: 1000
Berth: Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)
ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM
