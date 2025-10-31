CWI unveils schedule for 2025 CG United Super50 Cup in Trinidad
The 2025 CG United Super50 Cup will feature six teams competing for a top cash prize of US$100,000, with matches starting November 19 in Trinidad.
Trinidad and Tobago: Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the full schedule for the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup, which is scheduled to take place from November 19, 2025, in Trinidad. The participating teams include - Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TTRF), Barbados Pride (BP), Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE), Jamaica Scorpions (JS), Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) and Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV).
These six teams will compete against each other for the top cash prize of US$100,000, with the runner-up receiving a cash prize of US$50,000. Teams at third and fourth place will each get US$25,000 respectively.
All the matches will be open for the public with no entry fee. Matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) will start at 2:00 PM AST / 1:00 PM Jamaica time, while those at Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and UWI SPEC will begin at 9:00 AM AST / 8:00 AM Jamaica time.
2025 CG United Super50 Cup - Match Schedule
Wednesday, November 19
- Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
- Jamaica Scorpions v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (Queen’s Park Oval)
- Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Barbados Pride (UWI SPEC)
Friday, November 21
- Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Jamaica Scorpions (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
- Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Barbados Pride (Queen’s Park Oval)
- Windward Islands Volcanoes v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (UWI SPEC)
Sunday, November 23
- Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
- Barbados Pride v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (Queen’s Park Oval)
- Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Jamaica Scorpions (UWI SPEC)
Tuesday, November 25
- Jamaica Scorpions v/s Barbados Pride (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
- Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (Queen’s Park Oval)
- Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (UWI SPEC)
Thursday, November 27
- Jamaica Scorpions v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
- Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Leeward Islands Hurricanes (Queen’s Park Oval)
- Guyana Harpy Eagles v/s Barbados Pride (UWI SPEC)
Saturday, November 29
FINAL
