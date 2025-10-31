CWI unveils schedule for 2025 CG United Super50 Cup in Trinidad

The 2025 CG United Super50 Cup will feature six teams competing for a top cash prize of US$100,000, with matches starting November 19 in Trinidad.

31st of October 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the full schedule for the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup, which is scheduled to take place from November 19, 2025, in Trinidad. The participating teams include - Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TTRF), Barbados Pride (BP), Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE), Jamaica Scorpions (JS), Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LIH) and Windward Islands Volcanoes (WIV). 

These six teams will compete against each other for the top cash prize of US$100,000, with the runner-up receiving a cash prize of US$50,000. Teams at third and fourth place will each get US$25,000 respectively. 

All the matches will be open for the public with no entry fee. Matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) will start at 2:00 PM AST / 1:00 PM Jamaica time, while those at Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and UWI SPEC will begin at 9:00 AM AST / 8:00 AM Jamaica time.

2025 CG United Super50 Cup - Match Schedule

Wednesday, November 19 

  • Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
  • Jamaica Scorpions v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (Queen’s Park Oval)
  • Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Barbados Pride (UWI SPEC)

Friday, November 21 

  • Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Jamaica Scorpions (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
  • Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Barbados Pride (Queen’s Park Oval)
  • Windward Islands Volcanoes v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (UWI SPEC)

Sunday, November 23 

  • Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
  • Barbados Pride v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (Queen’s Park Oval)
  • Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Jamaica Scorpions (UWI SPEC)

Tuesday, November 25 

  • Jamaica Scorpions v/s Barbados Pride (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) 
  • Leeward Islands Hurricanes v/s Guyana Harpy Eagles (Queen’s Park Oval) 
  • Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (UWI SPEC)

Thursday, November 27 

  • Jamaica Scorpions v/s Windward Islands Volcanoes (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) 
  • Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v/s Leeward Islands Hurricanes (Queen’s Park Oval) 
  • Guyana Harpy Eagles v/s Barbados Pride (UWI SPEC)

Saturday, November 29 

FINAL

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Nia Roberts

Related Articles

Stadium Light failure interrupts Barbados vs Trinidad CPL showdown

Stadium Light failure interrupts Barbados vs Trinidad CPL showdown

2nd of October 2024

L'Express des Îles launches 'The RUBY EXPRESS' to boost Caribbean connectivity and tourism

L’Express des Îles launches ‘The RUBY EXPRESS’ to boost Caribbean connectivity and tourism

9th of August 2024

Chaguanas and Couva suspects arrested for possession of Firearm and ammunition. (Credits: Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Facebook)

Police encounter leaves one injured in Couva, Trinidad

26th of April 2024

Trinidad and Tobago ministries meet with chairman of UNIPET Ltd

Trinidad and Tobago ministries meet with chairman of UNIPET Ltd

4th of May 2022

Trinidad & Tobago: Schedule of vaccination sites for January 22 and 23

22nd of January 2022

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Barbados

St Kitts and Nevis reported 318 recovered cases and 198 active COVID-19 cases

10th of July 2021

World’s Largest Floating Bookfair: Logos Hope to dock in Grenada after 8 years

26th of January 2025

Bahamas ready to host rescheduled NACAC Championships from August 15 in Freeport

8th of August 2025