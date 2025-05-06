Conaree Football Stadium officially reopens, set to become a hub for sports sector

The reopening of Conaree Football Stadium was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local residents and football enthusiasts, celebrating its return as a vital community sports venue.

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially opened the new Conaree Football Stadium on Saturday, 3rd May, 2025. The construction and official opening of the stadium marks a significant development in the sports sector of the Federation. The stadium features advancements including, bathroom facilities, changing rooms for home and away teams, bleachers, a media centre, bars and much more.

The opening of the Conaree Football Stadium was celebrated with the ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by several residents, especially the footballers.

Sharing the glimpses of the ceremony, via, a video on his official Facebook handle, PM Terrance Drew expressed delight and noted, “Seeing the excitement and pride on their faces reminds me why we work so hard to get things done.”

He described the completion and opening of the Conaree Football Stadium, a ‘victory’ for the Government and all the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Prime Minister emphasised on the facility and noted that it is all set to serve as a hub for community engagement. He added that the opening of the stadium will play a major role in fostering a spirit of unity and pride among residents.

“What a moment for the people of Conaree! Yesterday, May 3, we cut the ribbon and officially delivered on a long-awaited promise, a project the community has been asking for and truly deserves— The Conaree Football Stadium,” said PM Terrance Drew.

What Conaree Football Stadium has to offer to residents

The Conaree Football Stadium includes features, such as seating areas, bars, commentary and media booths, change rooms with showers, bathrooms, and storage areas. The stadium also has ramps, special access seating spaces, and differently-abled stalls in the restrooms, making it accessible for all the members of the community.

Conaree Football Stadium to host crucial games

Shedding light on the opening of the Conaree Football Stadium, PM Terrance Drew noted that it will play a major role in creating diverse opportunities for the sports sector of the Federation. The Prime Minister aimed at hosting several local matches, giving local talent a chance to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to serving as a venue for national events and enhancing the overall profile of Football in the Federation. The completion of the Conaree Football Stadium will also play a significant role in enhancing sports infrastructure across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Minister of Sports of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also shed light on the construction of the Conaree Football Stadium. He noted that the stadium is all set to stand as a centrepiece for the Conaree community. He called it a place where all the citizens can come together, support their football teams, and enjoy diverse activities.