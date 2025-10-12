Brian Lara condemns West Indies captain Chase for loss against India

West Indies: Batting legend Brian Lara has strongly criticized West Indies captain Roston Chase for attributing the team’s crushing defeat against India to poor infrastructure and finances.

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Lara reminded players that legends like himself and Viv Richards built their careers without top-notch facilities, coaches, or paid support, yet their passion for the game never wavered.

He urged Chase and the team to evaluate whether they truly have “cricket at heart,” stressing that dedication and love for representing the West Indies should always come before excuses. “You would find a way,” Lara said, emphasising that every young player has the opportunity to rise above obstacles if they are committed to their country.

Brian Lara stressed that if they truly have a cricket heart and are dedicated to the love for representing the West Indies, these things should always come before excuses. He said that cricket gives an opportunity to every player to rise above obstacles if they are committed to their country.

He further talked about the defeat of West Indies against India and added that an innings and 140-run defeat inside three days have showcased their lack of commitment. He highlighted how the batters failed to find rhythm and bowlers couldn’t capitalize on helpful conditions.

He added that the exodus of players to franchise leagues, prioritizing financial gain over national duty, has further weakened the side. Yet, he remained optimistic, insisting that young players must embrace the legacy and responsibility of wearing the West Indies jersey. “Passion to play for the West Indies was different in our days,” he said. “They have a wonderful opportunity, every young player should realise what it means to play for the West Indies and fight for it with pride.”