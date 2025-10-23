Belize court grants bail to three accused of robbing American tourist at knife point

Three young men from Belize City were granted bail by a local court on October 21, 2025, after being charged with the armed robbery of a 50-year-old American tourist.

Belize: Three young men who were charged with the armed robbery of an American tourist were granted bail by the local court on October 21, 2025 which sparked discussion on the legal process of the case. The accused men, from Belize City’s Southside - Errol Ferguson, 20; Tashawn Broaster, 19 and Kenrick Robinson, 19, were released on $6,000 bail with conditions.

The three men appeared before Magistrate Mannon Dennison on Tuesday where they pleaded not guilty. According to the charges, on October 18, 2025 at approximately 3:03 pm, the accused men held up a 50 years old tourist from Los Angeles, California, and used a knife to rob him near Mateo Park in Kings Park area.

Details of the incident

According to official police reports, the tourist was walking along E Street when two masked men exited from a beige SUV. One of them took out a pocketknife and asked the tourist to give them everything valuable he had. The victim handed over his iPhone 16 Pro Max, which was valued at US$1,200, and a wallet containing cash in both American and Belizean currency. The two men then left the scene in their SUV.

After the initial investigation, police tracked the stolen phone using its live location to an abandoned Madam Liz Avenue. Later, the authorities arrested three men - Ferguson, Broaster, and Robinson in a beige SUV, which they believed was used during the robbery.

The three men were represented in the court by attorney Ronell Gonzalez. They are scheduled to appear before the court again on November 27, 2025, until then the court has been adjourned.

The American tourist assisted the police in the investigation before leaving Belize on October 20. With his help, police were able to locate the stolen phone and identify the suspects.

The prosecution did not oppose bail during the trial on Tuesday, but was seeking tight conditions to be imposed on them to guarantee their cooperation. Every defendant must report once per week to the Racoon Street Police Station, have no contact with the victim, remain 100 feet away from him, and not leave Belize without permission of the court.