"Barbados was the first to help us,” says Dr Skerrit at DLP’s 70th anniversary rally

Dominica: In a powerful address commemorating the 70 years of service of DLP (DLP), Dr Skerrit spoke to a large gathering that attended the National Rally on June 1, and expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all his supporters and the members of his Cabinet. He also extended special thanks to Barbados’ head Mia Amor Mottley, for joining them in their celebration.

The rally marked a major milestone for the Dominica Labour Party which was founded in 1955. Furthermore, reflecting on the party’s achievements, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit remarked on the undying efforts of Dominica through DLP’s unwavering commitment towards the development of the nation.

DLP’s contribution in healthcare sector

“The Labour Party has prioritized the health and well-being of all Dominicans. Investment in healthcare facilities, training of medical professionals, and the expansion of social services have ensured that quality healthcare is accessible to every citizen,” stated PM Skerrit.

He further added that several programs have been introduced which are aimed at supporting families, the elderly, and vulnerable groups and have strengthened the living standards and healthcare sector of the nation.

Also, PM Skerrit recalled the times when the people of Dominica had to travel to other countries to treat a bone fracture, to find a solution for abnormal growth, treat cancer, a bridged pregnancy or to treat HIV.

He also highlighted the previous Ministers of Health who promised CT scans, MRI, Dialysis treatment, and help for HIV positive patients in Dominica. “Today, these procedures are no longer a promise. They are commonplace, a new normal in Dominica,” stated the Prime Minister.

He also added that most of these healthcare services cost nothing to the people of Dominica. This underscores the government’s commitment to helping the citizens and to improving the healthcare infrastructure and services in Dominica.

DLP’s vision to provide resilient and safe homes to several Dominican families

The Prime Minister of Dominica also stated that several people said that they should not have built 2900 homes and gave them to Dominicans in need. “Those 2900 families were housed after Maria, will sleep tonight,” noted PM Skerrit.

He further added that the first night of the 2025 hurricane season will be more comforting, and reassuring for these people as at any previous point in their lives because they are now living in resilient, safe, comfortable homes provided to them by the Dominica Labour Party.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit also promised the people of the nation that by the end of this year, they will hand over nearly 386 keys to deserving families. He said that these homes are currently under construction and expected to be completed soon.

PM Mottley Applauds DLP’s 70-Year Milestone

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley also addressed the people of Dominica and the members of the Dominica Labour Party in an address highlighting the strong diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“I have come here, this evening, first and foremost, to say happy birthday, happy 70th, to celebrate and to reason for a few minutes,” stated PM Mottley. She said that there are countries that will love to have institutions, as old, as strong, and as credible as the Dominica Labour Party, highlighting the party’s enduring legacy of good governance and service to the people.

PM Mottley also talked about how climate disasters like hurricane Maria and Erica won’t cause difficulties for many families due to the 2900 climate resilient homes given to needy families.

St Lucian PM, Philip J, Pierre Commends DLP’s Enduring Legacy

The Prime Minister and head of Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), Philip J. Pierre extended his warmest greetings to the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of dedication, sacrifice, and remarkable achievement in the service of the Dominican people.

In a post shared on Facebook, read that the DLP's legacy is etched in the fabric of Dominican society, advocating for policies that have empowered citizens, fostered economic growth, and strengthened democratic institutions. The SLP shares a common ideological heritage with the DLP, understanding the challenges and triumphs that come with striving for a more equitable and prosperous society.

Moreover, on a personal note, the SLP extended its profound thanks to PM Roosevelt Skerritt for his friendship over the years, which began long before his ascension to the Prime Ministership of his country. His resilience in leading Dominica through the several devastating hurricanes has given him the fortitude to face whatever may befall his island home.