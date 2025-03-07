Caribbean Airlines announces daily flight route between Jamaica and Florida

Caribbean Airlines has announced a new daily flight route between Kingston or Montego Bay, Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, effective from Tuesday, 11th March, 2025. These services announced by the airline are expected to play a significant role in providing seamless and accessible travel options to all the travellers, seeking to traverse between the destinations.

Sharing the thorough schedule of the addition flight services announced between Kingston or Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale, the Caribbean Airlines aimed at attracting large number of travellers. They noted that they are looking forward to improving the intra-regional travel and promoting seamless connectivity between the destinations.

“Starting March 11, 2025, fly daily between Kingston or Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale on a service that you'll love, at fares you can't resist and flight times that are too good to miss,” said Caribbean Airlines.

Flight route announced between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale

As per the recently unveiled flight schedule, the aircraft BW31 will depart Kingston at 7:05 am and arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 10:10 am. The return flight BW30 from Fort Lauderdale is scheduled to leave at 7:40 pm, reaching Kingston at 8:35 pm.

Flight route announced between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale

Caribbean Airlines also announced a daily flight route between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale. As per the schedule, the Flight BW32 from Fort Lauderdale will depart at 11:55 am, reaching Montego Bay at 12:45 pm, with the return leg of the flight BW33 leaving at 3:05 pm and landing at Fort Lauderdale at 5:55 pm.

Daily flight services to enhance economic growth and foster cultural exchange

Emphasizing on the recently announced daily flight route between Kingston or Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale, the authorities of the airline noted that it would play a vital role in creating opportunities for collaboration, cultural exchange, and economic growth of both the respective nation.

They also expressed excitement towards attracting large number of passengers and showcasing the diversity of culture and traditions across the nations. The daily flight services mark a significant step undertaken by the airline with a vision to enhance and promote the diverse offerings of the Caribbean region.