Air Canada expands direct flights to Jamaica, boosts seat capacity by 23.2%

Starting December 7, 2025, Ottawa will launch its first seasonal Sunday flights to Montego Bay, with Halifax adding weekly Tuesday flights through April 9, 2026.

22nd of May 2025

Jamaica: Air Canada is implementing an extensive growth plan for the 2025-2026 winter season which includes the introduction of direct flights from Ottawa and Halifax and an increase in the number of flights from Toronto and Montreal. As part of this strategy, there will be an increase in total seat capacity to Jamaica by 23.2% which in turn is a response to the increasing trend of Canadian travelers looking for sun during the winter.

According to the report, Ottawa will begin to run weekly Sunday flights to Montego Bay which is a first for the capital’s seasonal service to Jamaica from December 7, 2025. Also at that time, Halifax will launch weekly Tuesday flights which will run until April 9, 2026. 

From Toronto, there will be an increase in flight frequency to Montego Bay  increasing from seven to ten flights per week. Also, there will be an increase in flights from Montreal  increasing from three to four flights per week. These changes are expected to bring more convenience and options for travelers. 

All flights will arrive at the main tourism entry point of Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) which also includes access to places like Negril, Ocho Rios and the north coast resort area. MBJ International Airport has implemented the modern infrastructure and efficient systems to handle the increased traffic.

Significance of Air Canada’s flight expansion

This expansion is part of Air Canada’s greater Caribbean plan which is to establish a decentralized service structure and to address the void left in non-traditional hubs. These new routes are a benefit for vacationers, families, and visitors visiting friends and relatives in cities that have large Jamaican communities.

With a 20% increase in seat capacity, a strong winter tourism season is expected to begin soon. Also, with the increase in air traffic, there will be great  support for Jamaica’s local hotels and restaurants. 

Ana Allen

