Grenada’s Calabash Hotel named among World’s top 500 by Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure curates a list of the world’s most exceptional hotels, selected by discerning travelers and industry experts alike.

30th of April 2025

Grenada’s Calabash Hotel has been named among the Top 500 Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure. This acknowledgement marks a significant achievement for both the hotel and the island, highlighting its longstanding reputation for excellence, and warm hospitality, for what Grenada is known. 

Travel + Leisure curates a list of the world’s most exceptional hotels. These lists are selected by discerning travellers and industry experts alike. Shedding light on the recognition, the Owner & Director of Calabash, Adele Garbutt noted that this recognition is a tribute to the dedication and spirit of their incredible team. 

She recognized the passion of all their employees towards making Calabash truly special and different from other hotels. “This recognition inspires us to continue refining the experience we offer, while staying true to the essence of what makes Calabash so special: authentic Caribbean charm, timeless design and the genuine warmth of our team,” said Adele Garbutt. 

Significant advancements planned for Calabash Hotel 

The authorities of the hotel have announced their plans for significant advancements, including, expanding its accommodations by 20%, adding six new suites designed by leading local firm IK Architecture. Emphasising on the addition of the new suites, the authorities noted that it will help them maintaining the hotel’s renowned Caribbean elegance while introducing modern updates to meet evolving guest expectations.

The authorities said that all these advancements reflect their commitment to delivering an exceptional and authentically Grenadian experience to all the visitors. 

Travel +Leisure Magazine

Travel + Leisure is a company, whose main motive is to put the world on a vacation through a diverse portfolio of leisure travel products and services through their magazine. Sharing the list of the hotels, the Travel +Leisure noted that these places are judges on the basis of three qualities including, their extraordinary setting, design that feels both unexpected and of-the-moment; and service that goes above and beyond.

The honorees were grouped into eight geographic regions, including, Middle East; Asia; Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific; Canada; the Caribbean; Europe; Mexico, Central America, and South America; and the United States.

