Shafiqua Maloney secures spot in semi-finals at World Indoor Championships 2025



24th of March 2025

Athletic star of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Shafiqua Maloney has advanced through to the Semi-Finals of the 800m in her debut season of the recently ongoing World Indoor Championship 2025. She secured an automatic qualifying position by finishing third in her 800m heat with a time of 2:03.56 seconds. 

This marks a significant milestone for the athlete who powered through Heat 4, shining on an international platform. After reaching into the semi-finals round, the athlete is now aiming to clinch gold medal, making her nation proud. Maloney’s quest for the World Indoor Championship glory had already begun on the opening day of the competition on Friday, 21st March. 

She will be competing at the semi-finals today, i.e., on Saturday, 22nd March, with an aim of competing at the Finals, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 23rd March, 2025. As per the reports, the national record holder for the 400m and 800m events for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Shafiqua Maloney is registered as the country's lone participant for the event. 

Notably, Shafiqua Maloney is the lone participant for her country in the event, in which she is ranked #3 in the world, meeting the qualifying standard as set by World Athletics. 

Following her qualification at the semi-final round, the netizens boomed with pride and excitement as they all took to their social media account, congratulating the athlete. As an individual congratulated saying, “I pray God favour you with health and strength and no injuries, continue to be safe and do your best we hear applauding and cheering, go Shafiqua Maloney Oly.”

Congratulations shaf keep on pushing good job hip hip aunty is here smiling maloney we say all d way,” said another user. “You can do it! Love you and see how you're being a blessing to those around you,” said another user. 

World Athletics Indoor Championship 2025

The World Athletics Indoor Championship is a major global track and field competition which has been scheduled to take place in Nanjing, the People’s Republic of China from 21st to 23rd March, 2025. The championship will feature more than 500 athletes from around 120 countries competing for the medals. The event serves as a key stepping stone for the athletes preparing for the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to held in Tokyo in September 2025.

