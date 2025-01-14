12 Cruise Ships to dock in Dominica, bringing over 18,000 visitors in a week

Dominica's tourism authority expressed delight on the berthing of 12 cruise ships and desire to offer an experience like no other to all the attendees.

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 18,000 cruise visitors during the ongoing week. As per the reports, around 12 cruises are set to dock at different ports of the island nation from 13th – 19th January, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of around 11 ships from MV cruises and the other from another liner.

Sharing the thorough time-table of the cruise ships, the tourism authority of Dominica expressed excitement and called it a significant opportunity for promoting the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, warm hospitality, vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

As per the cruise schedule shared by the tourism authority, the shores and ports of the Nature Isle will remain busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the coming days. Focusing on the berthing of 12 cruise ships, the tourism authority expressed delight and desire to offer an experience like no other to all the attendees.

Cruise Schedule (January 13th – 19th 2025)

13th January, 2025

· MV Royal Clipper (260 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Star Flyer (180 passengers) - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

14th January, 2025

· SY Seadream I (116 passengers) - Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

15th January, 2025

· MV Marella Voyager (1904 passengers) – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Wind Spirit (156 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

16th January, 2025

· MV Seven Seas Navigator (542 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Marella Explorer 2 (2253 passengers) – Woodbridge Bay Port

17th January, 2025

· MV Marella Discovery (2124 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Carnival Venezia (4072 passengers) - Woodbridge Bay Port

· MV Majestic Princess (3560 passengers)

18th January, 2025

· MV Mein Schiff 2 (2894 passengers) - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth

· MV Le Ponant (65 passengers) – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth

Must-do activities in Dominica

Emphasising on the diverse offerings of Dominica, the tourism authority mentioned about the Roseau Market and called it the perfect place to shop fresh produce, spices, and unique souvenirs. The Roseau Old Market is located just steps from the cruise port, a lively and vivid market is the perfect place to soak in the multicultural heritage of the island.

Each colourful stalls filled with local crafts, souvenirs, and treasures that brings the colors of the city to life. The authorities also highlighted about snorkelling at Champagne Reef and swimming among bubbling volcanic vents and colorful marine life, offering a magical experience to the visitors. The tourism authority also focused on stunning Trafalgar Falls, where twin waterfalls and warm mineral pools await for the visitors with serene beauty, adventure, and unmatched peace.